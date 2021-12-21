Using data to navigate 2022’s housing supply and affordability issues

HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler had the opportunity to catch up with Autumn Barkhuff, CoreLogic Principal of Program Management, to talk about potential housing market trends in 2022 and how real estate analytics can enable decision making.

“So in an ever-changing market that’s really filled with dispersed datasets, real estate analytics really becomes critical in decision making,” Barkhuff said. “CoreLogic, alongside our customers, and alongside our industry expertise, we really focus in on four areas for key decision making from our analytics.”

Barkhuff outlined those four areas of focus as portfolio valuations, overall risk management, market sizing and analytic model development. But it’s not just the data that sets CoreLogic apart in the industry, she explained.

“For CoreLogic, it’s our data science team in conjunction with our data assets, and the ability to really focus on the quality and freshness of data, the rapid iteration and model development alongside the fact that we really get in the room with our customers and look to solve the market need, and our customers needs,” Barkhuff said.

And as the industry approaches a new year and uncertainty is once again the backdrop, the need for precise data and partners in the analytic space becomes more clear. Barkhuff outlined what she believes to be the two biggest areas of concern in the housing market: Housing supply and housing affordability.

“As you can imagine, mortgage rates are definitely a wildcard when it comes to predicting housing market activity and price levels,” she explained. “…But the good news is CoreLogic is definitely ready at the helm for our customers and helping them being proactive rather than reactive should the market shift.”