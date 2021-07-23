Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How Biden’s Neighborhood Homes proposal impacts real estate investors
Dubbed the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, the proposal is part of the larger American Jobs Plan legislation — also known as Biden’s infrastructure plan. Here's a look into how it impacts real estate investors.

Awards

This is your last chance to nominate a 2021 HousingWire Vanguard

You have to act now! Nominate your Vanguard before midnight tonight, Friday, July 23rd.

HousingWire’s 2020 Vanguard Award program recognizes C-level industry professionals and business unit leaders who have become leaders in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance — those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day.

Vanguards come from diverse backgrounds and may run established companies or startups, but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at large. The only award of its kind, HW Vanguards recognizes the greatest leaders in housing today.

Winners will be featured not only online with their own profile, but also in one of the largest HousingWire Magazine issues of the year: the October/November double issue. Honorees will also receive a one-year subscription to HousingWire Magazine.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

