This AVM refreshes data daily to reflect real-time market changes

CoreLogic’s Total Home ValueX, or THVX, is a revolutionary AVM that leverages AI and machine learning. CoreLogic built THVX on cloud technology, and it uses a single-model methodology that’s configured to meet different business needs.

While traditional AVM models assume average condition and quality of a property, CoreLogic built THVX using a wide range of model inputs that better differentiate specific site characteristics and property conditions. THVX leverages industry-leading property data and includes geospatial data to help drive greater accuracy. With this model, end users only need to validate one model, tuned by use case, to deliver unsurpassed hit rates and accuracy.

THVX uses advanced analytics to adapt and remain resilient, allowing it to reflect real-time market changes. CoreLogic uses continuous model maintenance and nightly testing through a blind process to ensure consistent performance. Its data is refreshed daily – 99.75% of the data CoreLogic collects comes directly from the source, ensuring that AVM data is universal and complete.

Lenders who use THVX for origination now have access to a highly accurate AVM that can drive collateral workflow and even replace full appraisal in some transactions.

To learn more about CoreLogic Total Home ValueX, visit https://www.corelogic.com/.