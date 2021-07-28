Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

In a half-day format, technology companies will demo their platforms and answer questions. You can tune in for the whole demo day, or strategically drop in on sessions to learn about specific solutions.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions

Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC

Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

Road to the one-click mortgage
Road to the one-click mortgage

This white paper will outline how leveraging a credential-based data provider can save money for lenders, reduce friction for borrowers, speed time to close, and overall bring lenders one step closer to a one-click mortgage.

Uncategorized

Protected: Things to consider when shopping for a home

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Most Popular Articles

house-row-HW
Are we back to a normal housing market?

Favorable demographics should keep the housing market ticking. But watch for home prices escalating out of control and rates moving up sharply, writes columnist Logan Mohtashami. HW+ Premium Content

Jul 26, 2021 By

Latest Articles

2021 - Citi Homeownership Summit - 1200x630 with logo
Protected: You’re living the dream – what’s next?

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.

Jul 28, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please