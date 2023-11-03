The process of finding, buying and owning a home today is disjointed, antiquated and messy. homegenius Real Estate understands the need to deliver differentiated value in a very congested market. That’s why they’ve introduced the homegenius Platform, an integrated solution consisting of advanced technology, data science, machine learning and AI designed to drive value and bring ease to consumers through the home buying and selling journey.

The homegenius Platform reimagines the entire real estate experience, giving consumers more access, deeper insights and better service, all available on a co-branded website with their financial institution. With the seamless integration of the homegenius Platform, consumers can:

Connect with experienced real estate agents.

Find their dream home faster.

Evaluate properties instantly.

Explore possible cost savings.

The platform helps to differentiate from the competition with real-time and augmented property valuation estimates, unique AI-driven property search, personalized market intelligence, valuable real estate agent connections, potential savings and rebates*, and more.

In addition, consumers can harness the power of AI and advanced machine learning in this home search experience to help them find that perfect home faster. Not available anywhere else in the industry today, consumers can gather inspiration on social media networks like Pinterest, upload photos of their dream home and homegeniusIQ, homegenius Real Estate’s proprietary technology, will instantly analyze the photos and present homes with similar features.

The homegenius Platform provides users access to a number of services including:

homegenius connect, which allows homebuyers and sellers to access a network of qualified and experienced real estate professionals. Through this offering, consumers may also be eligible to receive a rebate* at closing.

Geniusprice, an automated and instant home value estimate driven by AI, advanced machine learning and homegeniusIQ. Consumers can see room condition scores at a glance and get the estimated value of each property they’re interested in, instantly.

The homegenius Home Price Index combines market information, valuation data and advanced machine learning techniques to analyze home price data and identify trends for regions, towns and neighborhoods.

titlegenius by Radian, provided by Radian Settlement Services, allows homebuyers and sellers to easily manage their title transaction and closing online and receive real-time updates from their agent for a cohesive experience.

Through Covered Insurance Solutions, a digital insurance marketplace, consumers can get competitive rates for their home, auto, renters, life, flood, pet and umbrella insurance needs.

Homegenius Real Estate’s solution engages consumers in ways that they’ve never experienced before, which may help drive them back to a financial institution’s website time and time again and help maintain engagement throughout the entire journey.

To learn more, click here.

*Rebates are not available in all markets or where prohibited by law and are subject to lender approval; may not be available for all transaction types, including but not limited to Short Sales, For Sale by Owner (FSBO), New Construction and iBuyer sales. Loan must close to be eligible for reimbursement of credit toward closing costs at closing. Total credits to borrower cannot exceed actual closing costs. All programs are subject to credit, underwriting and property approval and must be agreed upon between you and the lender.