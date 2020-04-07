The fragmented voice of the appraisal industry

Very few expected the housing market to crash as the market boomed forward in 2007. But it did. And every sector of the housing industry had its role to play in the crisis that followed. Appraisers are no exception.

Many appraisers during that time found themselves giving in to pressure from lenders to ensure that homes were appraised at inflated values so that the sale would go through. When the market crashed, home prices plummeted and artificially inflated values made that drop even more catastrophic.

The government came down hard with regulations after it bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and realized major reform was needed. Passing laws like the Dodd-Frank Act, it doubled down on regulating the industry.

But while all groups felt the impact of the regulations, they did not all feel it equally. For appraisers, one factor played a key role in the heat they received following the crisis – their representation.