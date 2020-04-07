MagazineReal Estate

The fragmented voice of the appraisal industry

Appraisers reach for more representation

Appraisers, appriasal

Very few expected the housing market to crash as the market boomed forward in 2007. But it did. And every sector of the housing industry had its role to play in the crisis that followed. Appraisers are no exception. 

Many appraisers during that time found themselves giving in to pressure from lenders to ensure that homes were appraised at inflated values so that the sale would go through. When the market crashed, home prices plummeted and artificially inflated values made that drop even more catastrophic. 

The government came down hard with regulations after it bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and realized major reform was needed. Passing laws like the Dodd-Frank Act, it doubled down on regulating the industry. 

But while all groups felt the impact of the regulations, they did not all feel it equally. For appraisers, one factor played a key role in the heat they received following the crisis – their representation. 

Most Popular Articles

Mortgage rates drop on Fed intervention

The average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.33% this week, according to Freddie Mac, as the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program created demand for securities backed by home loans.

Apr 02, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Can lenders balance access to credit with increasing risk?

Many lenders are tightening lending standards as COVID-19 spreads, but is there room to help first-time homebuyers and others achieve their goals of homeownership? While lenders are seeking to ensure access to credit, they should also do their diligence to ensure they are originating safe loans.

Apr 07, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please