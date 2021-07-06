The 2021 HousingWire Vanguards Nominations are now open!

It’s that time of year again — the 2021 HousingWire Vanguard awards just opened for nominations.

The HW Vanguard Award recognizes leaders of businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including origination, real estate and fintech. Vanguards come from diverse backgrounds and may run established companies or start-ups, but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at large.

Here’s a look at just a few of last years extraordinary winners:

Nick Bailey, As the chief customer officer at RE/MAX oversees all support services provided by RE/MAX to its network of franchisees and affiliates and acts as president for the global real estate brokerage franchisor. His core focus is to drive the network’s business growth, professional development and engagement on a national and global level.

Gretchen Rosenberg, President and CEO at Kentwood Real Estate leads Kentwood’s growing team of more than 240 Realtors in Colorado’s finest luxury brokerage, which has produced more volume per agent than 99% of all real estate companies in the U.S.

Sean Dobson, Amherst‘s Chairman and CEO has grown the company into one of the most innovative and fastest-growing privately held real estate investment firms, since assuming his role at Amherst more than 20 years ago.

Nominations are open now through Friday, July 23rd so don’t wait to submit! For more information about the program and how to submit a nomination, click here.