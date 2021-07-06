Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

NewRez, Shelter Mortgage talk joint ventures
Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features a crossover episode of HousingWire’s Housing News podcast. During the episode, Iorio and VandenHouten discuss their strategy for making JVs work and what makes a good joint venture partner.

Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros
The most recent pending home sales report shows there are good reasons a housing crash is not going to happen. Here are the key takeaways for the latest report.

How Your Brokerage Can Evolve to Meet Ever-Changing Industry Forces
This white paper will explore some of the forces transforming the real estate industry, along with an approach for meeting them head-on.

The 2021 HousingWire Vanguards Nominations are now open!

It’s that time of year again — the 2021 HousingWire Vanguard awards just opened for nominations.

The HW Vanguard Award recognizes leaders of businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including origination, real estate and fintech. Vanguards come from diverse backgrounds and may run established companies or start-ups, but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at large.

Here’s a look at just a few of last years extraordinary winners:

Nick Bailey, As the chief customer officer at RE/MAX oversees all support services provided by RE/MAX to its network of franchisees and affiliates and acts as president for the global real estate brokerage franchisor. His core focus is to drive the network’s business growth, professional development and engagement on a national and global level. 

Gretchen Rosenberg, President and CEO at Kentwood Real Estate leads Kentwood’s growing team of more than 240 Realtors in Colorado’s finest luxury brokerage, which has produced more volume per agent than 99% of all real estate companies in the U.S.

Sean Dobson, Amherst‘s Chairman and CEO has grown the company into one of the most innovative and fastest-growing privately held real estate investment firms, since assuming his role at Amherst more than 20 years ago.

Nominations are open now through Friday, July 23rd so don’t wait to submit! For more information about the program and how to submit a nomination, click here.

Housing market inventory is about to get better

Low housing market inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But all is not hopeless: There are several reasons why housing inventory should pick up in the next several months and going into 2022. HW+ Premium Content

Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

The most recent pending home sales report that soundly beat estimates after a downtrend in the previous months caused some serious head-scratching. Here are the key takeaways for the latest report. HW+ Premium Content

