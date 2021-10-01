Breaking: Meet Rohit Chopra, the new CFPB director

READ NOW
Is Automation the Answer to Lenders’ Looming Profitability Problem?
Is Automation the Answer to Lenders’ Looming Profitability Problem?

Join this webinar for a discussion on the lending process issues that have eluded even modern technology adoption, where automation stands in the industry today and a prediction on how it will evolve in the future.

How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space
How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

HousingWire Insider Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage, shares tips and advice on recruiting and retention.

Fathom CEO on why the virtual real estate model works
Fathom CEO on why the virtual real estate model works

In this episode, Tracey Velt, editorial director at HW Media Company RealTrends, interviews the CEO and founder of Fathom Holdings, Josh Harley.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Sponsored Content

Stavvy’s solution securely digitizes and automates every aspect of the real estate transaction process

Supports any sort of closing: a full RON, RIN, in-person or hybrid

Most digital solutions in the lending industry are designed to solve one problem and built for one audience in mind. This fragmentation makes it difficult for everyone involved in the lending process to communicate with each other effectively. Stavvy has the power to bring these disparate components together. 

Stavvy enables digital transformation by helping organizations navigate complex financial and legal transactions easily and safely, which allows organizations to put customer experience at the forefront. 

Stavvy was purpose-built for real estate transactions, with a focus on the holistic user experience. Instead of replacing workflows or expecting a change in user behavior to adapt to the platform, Stavvy integrates into the way users are already working and automates the entire process.

Stavvy’s solution securely digitizes every aspect of the process – not just replacing pen and paper with electronic documents and signatures, but rethinking the entire workflow. The end result is a best-in-class consumer experience and the creation of a truly digital asset that meets the needs of both up and downstream stakeholders. 

This full closing platform supports any sort of closing: a full RON, RIN, in-person or hybrid. 

Today, the platform integrates with Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology, and integrations with other LOS systems are in development. It can intake documents from multiple sources as well as handle signings and annotations. And since Stavvy is designed for the title agent workflow, closing agents can easily integrate the platform into the way they already work. 

“Our platform does a better job of facilitating compliance than competing products, and allows for easy communication with the lender and other parties throughout the transaction,” Chief Strategy Officer Shane Hartzler said. “There are also key integrations with LOS providers, document companies and title production software that remove additional steps.”

Some of the biggest roadblocks that obstruct most loan originations are trailing documents and spelling or paperwork errors. By using cross-check fillable fields and verifying that all requisite information is included, Stavvy drastically reduces the time spent on pre-and post-close quality control and time wasted updating incorrect documents. 

For lenders, Stavvy features full vendor title compliance. Even before a title order is placed, lenders can assess a title agent and make sure they have the required insurance, certification and more. Although Stavvy isn’t an LOS, it is built to integrate with all major LOS platforms. 

“The loan origination process today is fragmented, with disparate systems and a mix of paper and digital pieces that can be cumbersome to manage,” added Hartzler. “Our customers typically want to integrate those disparate pieces and realize material efficiencies as a result.”

Stavvy is built to serve financial institutions of all sizes, and scale as they grow. Because lenders and title companies are working on the same platform, there’s no learning curve for additional solutions or time spent syncing across different tools.

 

Stavvy-Shane-Hartzler

Shane Hartzler, Chief Strategy Officer, Stavvy

Shane Hartzler, the Chief Strategy Officer for Stavvy, helps guide Stavvy’s vision, working with lenders, title professionals and industry stakeholders to evaluate market needs and identify innovation opportunities to support companies making a digital transformation. 

Most Popular Articles

Anthony Hsieh
LoanDepot sued 7 LOs after they left for a rival

After an origination team departed loanDepot in April of this year, the lender slammed the seven ex-employees and their new employer, CrossCountry Mortgage, with a lawsuit alleging they “hatched and implemented a scheme to loot loanDepot’s business.” HW+ Premium Content

Sep 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_188119025
Origination platforms and solutions special reports

The eight companies featured in this section offer innovative solutions so lenders can deliver a better customer experience and grow their businesses.

Oct 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please