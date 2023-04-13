Simplifile by ICE Mortgage Technology electronically connects people, technologies and data in the real estate transaction to streamline their workflows. From pre-closing through post-closing, ICE Mortgage Technology offers electronic services that save time and money compared to traditional methods of managing documents and communication.

Specifically, Simplifile is an electronic document and collaboration platform that helps to simplify the process of submitting, tracking and managing real estate documents. The solutions featured as part of Simplifile include eRecording, eSign Events, Collaboration and Post-Closing, and Document Builder.

eRecording allows users to save time and money by recording all of their documents online with the nation’s largest eRecording network. After county review and approval, documents are quickly stamped and recorded for public record. eRecording ensures documents are recorded accurately and in a timely manner, reducing risk for errors or fraud, and maintaining compliance with county and GSE requirements.

eSign Events is an easy, consumer-friendly experience for electronically signing and notarizing documents. Using eSign Events, a notary can facilitate the electronic signing of documents, including ink notarization with borrower eSign (hybrid), In Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) and Remote Online Notarization (RON). eSign Events also supports non-notary packages.

Consumers expect a fast, secure and convenient way to manage their real estate transactions. The eSign, RON and IPEN features in the eSign Events platform facilitate this, as well as support eSigning on mobile devices. It’s essential to know if eNotarized documents will be accepted by a state or county. Using Simplifile’s eEligibility data, eSign Events provides insight into eNotary acceptance and notarization flexibility at the county level.

Simplifile Collaboration and Post Close also facilitates lender and settlement agent secure collaboration on documents and disclosure data prior to, during and after the closing transaction. Features such as automated delivery of recorded documents and final recording fees, and transparency into the recording process eliminates communication delays and data discrepancies.

And Simplifile Document Builder digitizes the servicing workflow by combining document creation and processing in one place. Users can leverage the included lien release and assignment templates or request custom templates be made from their own forms that can be electronically signed, notarized, and paper recorded or eRecorded.

The Simplifile platform provides access to a complete audit trail of every action taken on the loan and all data is safely backed by the platform’s fully encrypted, high-security standards.

“The size and reach of Simplifile’s settlement agent and eRecording network, paired with our ease of implementation and elite customer service, drive users to select our products and services over others in the industry,” said Nancy Alley, vice president of product strategy at ICE Mortgage Technology.

Overall, Simplifile’s services and solutions improve the efficiency, security, and transparency of real estate transactions by digitizing and automating many of the manual processes involved in document management and recording. The platform saves users time and reduces errors and costs attributed to traditional paper-based methods. Additionally, Simplifile alleviates inefficiencies in communication and document sharing between settlement agents and lenders.