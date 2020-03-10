Mortgage

Recruiting and retaining top originators

In the high-stakes environment of mortgage lending, top originators represent a make-or-break opportunity for your company. Joel Epstein, host of The bigJOEL Show podcast and a top producer himself before becoming a sales coach for the country’s biggest companies, moderates this elite panel.

These production superstars discuss how their current lenders are empowering them to succeed and what factors make a difference in choosing to stay or move companies.

Speakers:

  • Joel Epstein, Founder and Head Coach, Host of the bigJOEL Show, bigJOEL Coaching
  • Jennifer Micklos, Mortgage Loan Officer, Movement Mortgage
  • Shant Banosian, Branch Manager, Guaranteed Rate
  • Sean Johnson, Branch Manager, loanDepot

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with a HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Mortgage rates are lower than ever, but are lenders keeping them from going even lower?

Mortgage rates fell to an all-time low in the last week and lenders across the country are now dealing with a deluge of mortgage applications as borrowers rush to both buy and refinance, but are some of those same lenders keeping borrowers from getting even lower interest rates than they already are? The answer: Possibly.

Mar 06, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Fifth Third Bank accused of opening fake accounts

Last week, Fifth Third Bank revealed that it was facing a CFPB enforcement action over “alleged unauthorized account openings.” And Monday, the other shoe dropped.

Mar 09, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please