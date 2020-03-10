Recruiting and retaining top originators

In the high-stakes environment of mortgage lending, top originators represent a make-or-break opportunity for your company. Joel Epstein, host of The bigJOEL Show podcast and a top producer himself before becoming a sales coach for the country’s biggest companies, moderates this elite panel.
These production superstars discuss how their current lenders are empowering them to succeed and what factors make a difference in choosing to stay or move companies.
Speakers:
- Joel Epstein, Founder and Head Coach, Host of the bigJOEL Show, bigJOEL Coaching
- Jennifer Micklos, Mortgage Loan Officer, Movement Mortgage
- Shant Banosian, Branch Manager, Guaranteed Rate
- Sean Johnson, Branch Manager, loanDepot
Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here.