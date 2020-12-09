Real Estate Tech Demo Day: Zigzy

Matt Tully talks housing regulation under the Biden administration
Matt Tully talks housing regulation under the Biden administration

During the interview, Tully also explores what the overall change in government administration means for banks and lenders.

How servicers continue to protect neighborhoods amid COVID
How servicers continue to protect neighborhoods amid COVID

MCS CEO discusses self-service technology, the shift to virtual events and how servicers can prepare for post-COVID success by improving processes today.

Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing
Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing

After two weeks of slight increases, the U.S. forbearance rate remained unchanged from the week prior at 5.54%, according to MBA.

How to accelerate closings in 2021
How to accelerate closings in 2021

In this webinar, we’ll provide you with actionable insights to help you accelerate your closing process from point-of-sale through post-closing.

Housing-2021
What’s next for housing in 2021?

The housing market has continued to remain a bright spot in the economy, even as other areas continue to struggle amid stay-at-home orders and economic shutdowns. Now economists are looking to 2021.

Dec 07, 2020 By

Move. Cardboard boxes and cleaning things for moving into a new home
2021 housing market forecast: What will fuel home sales?

Even as the pandemic nears its end, its impact on the way we work and live will in many ways be permanent, and Americans will migrate to homes that fit their new lifestyles.

Dec 09, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

