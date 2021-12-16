Providing a Seamless Forbearance Exit for Homeowners
This white paper provides insights on how servicers can help homeowners navigate forbearance....

Mortgage industry cheers Sandra Thompson’s nomination
Industry stakeholders welcomed the news that Sandra Thompson was nominated for the permanent role as FHFA director....

Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending
This webinar will cover what’s to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evo...

Manhattan merger mystery: A conversation with Frederick Peters
Frederick Warburg Peters discusses what has changed in New York City real estate....

Permanent desktop appraisals are a win for everyone – here’s why

Desktop appraisals help ensure objectivity and mitigate the risk of prejudices in the appraisal process

The FHFA recently announced that desktop appraisals will become permanent. This change will give lenders a wider variety of appraisal options for each loan type, leading to greater agility and flexibility while they balance cost, turn time and the quality of loans. 

The other benefit of permanent desktop appraisals will be standard forms and a standard data set for desktop appraisals, as opposed to the variety of proprietary forms that are in use today. Technology-enabled forms and a standard data set will allow appraisers to exchange data more efficiently with lenders and improve the process. 

Overall, the change is a win for lenders, appraisers and consumers due to the flexibility it brings to the table.

There’s a stigma associated with desktop appraisals – the idea that they’re not accurate and don’t produce quality values. However, GSE data shows that desktop appraisals perform on par with the traditional appraisal process. 

Desktop appraisals improve efficiency, take cost out of the process, drive faster turn times for appraisals and create a better borrower experience. Additionally, desktop appraisals help ensure objectivity and mitigate or eliminate the risk of racial bias or other prejudices in the appraisal process. 

Accurate Group’s ValueNet platform is currently producing more than 20,000 desktop valuations a month. The platform drives appraiser efficiency and helps them increase their earning power. 
Will the housing market continue its hot streak in 2022?

Altos Research CEO Mike Simonsen outlines the variables that will indicate unexpected housing market shifts in the next year.

Can fintech continue to support record volume?

HousingWire reached out to Jonas Moe, senior vice president of marketing at ICE Mortgage Technology, to discuss how tech and automation can support lenders in the current market and what’s to come in tech innovation for 2022.

