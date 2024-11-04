Optimal Blue Mini-Series Page

Presented by Optimal Blue
Episode 1: Optimal Blue’s Erin Wester on mortgage market interconnectivity and pricing
HousingWire presents episode one of four from A Mini-series On Mortgage Capital Markets, presented by Optimal Blue.
On the first episode of this Capital Market miniseries sponsored by Optimal Blue, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Erin Wester, Vice President of Product Management at Optimal Blue, about pricing’s important role in the mortgage loan process.
Episode 2: Optimal Blue’s Mike Vough on why hedging is important to lenders
HousingWire presents episode two of four from A Mini-series On Mortgage Capital Markets, presented by Optimal Blue.
On the second episode of this Capital Market miniseries sponsored by Optimal Blue, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Mike Vough, Vice President of Hedging and Trading Product at Optimal Blue to talk about why hedging is so important to lenders.
Episode 3: Optimal Blue’s Jim Glennon talks mortgage trading
HousingWire presents episode three of four from A Mini-series On Mortgage Capital Markets, presented by Optimal Blue.
On the third episode of this Capital Market miniseries sponsored by Optimal Blue, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Jim Glennon, Vice President of Hedging and Trading Client Services at Optimal Blue. Sarah and Jim discuss trading in the mortgage market and larger market dynamics.
Episode 4: Erin Wester on pricing engines as a single source of truth
HousingWire presents the last episode from A Mini-series On Mortgage Capital Markets, presented by Optimal Blue.
On today’s sponsored episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Erin Wester, Vice President of Product Management at Optimal Blue, about the broad role of pricing engines in the lending landscape.
