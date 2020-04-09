Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Top of Mind

Surefire CRM
From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business with intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content that inspires emotional connections with customers.
Product Fast Facts
#1
The Surefire platform integrates with lenders’ full tech stacks so loan originators (LOs) can effortlessly manage and tailor communication to each customer at every stage in the sales lifecycle.
#2
Surefire’s customizable, “set and forget” content includes creative email, social, SMS, print and video messaging to support lead generation, partner network building, sales and customer relationship management.
#3
STRATMOR Group has identified Surefire by Top of Mind as the mortgage industry’s #1 CRM for the last two years