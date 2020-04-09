Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Top of Mind

Surefire CRM

From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business with intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content that inspires emotional connections with customers.

Product Fast Facts

The Surefire platform integrates with lenders’ full tech stacks so loan originators (LOs) can effortlessly manage and tailor communication to each customer at every stage in the sales lifecycle.

Surefire’s customizable, “set and forget” content includes creative email, social, SMS, print and video messaging to support lead generation, partner network building, sales and customer relationship management.

STRATMOR Group has identified Surefire by Top of Mind as the mortgage industry’s #1 CRM for the last two years

PennyMac warns mortgage originators that forbearance buybacks could be coming

With the housing industry at large raising alarms about mortgage servicers’ desperate need for liquidity, the nation’s largest mortgage aggregator is now warning originators that it could force them to buy back loans that go into forbearance.

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia promises no layoffs during coronavirus slowdown

The CEO of the nation’s second-biggest mortgage lender told his 5,800 employees Thursday that not a single one of them will lose their jobs as the spread of COVID-19 continues to drive layoffs to record levels in the U.S.

