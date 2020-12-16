Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SoftWorks AI

Trapeze for Mortgage Automation
Built specifically for the mortgage industry, Trapeze for Mortgage Automation transforms documents into structured, actionable data. Regardless of where your firm operates within the mortgage lifecycle, Trapeze will help lower your costs and drive higher efficiencies utilizing the most accurate data possible.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Automatically determine the most current version of a document such as 1003, Closing Disclosure or Loan Estimate
#2
“Out of the box” support for hundreds of mortgage documents and thousands of data fields. No time-consuming training needed!
#3
Ensure the most accurate data utilizing patent pending data verification techniques