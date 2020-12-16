Tech heats up the already hot Austin housing market
Tech heats up the already hot Austin housing market

The HousingWire Digital Team takes a look at what contributing factors could be making this red-hot market a magnet for tech companies.

What subservicing looks like during a pandemic
What subservicing looks like during a pandemic

HousingWire sat down with TMS to learn more about their customer service philosophy, and how it has served them during the pandemic.

Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates drop
Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates drop

MBA reported that mortgage applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.

Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

The Lone Star State offers more affordable living and no state income tax but real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SoftWorks AI

Trapeze for Mortgage Automation

Built specifically for the mortgage industry, Trapeze for Mortgage Automation transforms documents into structured, actionable data. Regardless of where your firm operates within the mortgage lifecycle, Trapeze will help lower your costs and drive higher efficiencies utilizing the most accurate data possible.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Automatically determine the most current version of a document such as 1003, Closing Disclosure or Loan Estimate

#2

“Out of the box” support for hundreds of mortgage documents and thousands of data fields. No time-consuming training needed!

#3

Ensure the most accurate data utilizing patent pending data verification techniques

Get More Info

Visit SoftWorks Ai’s Services Guide Page

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
Housing 2020 recap: Demographics popped the housing bubble boys

Considering all the wild machinations in the 2020 housing market, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami recaps some of the year’s significant economic milestones.

Dec 14, 2020 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_364461961
2021 will be the year of the tech-enabled agent

2020 was a year that forced a number of industries to modernize and adopt technologies that had been underutilized for the last decade. For the housing economy in particular, tech helped to solve many of the challenges that COVID presented and allowed the industry to not only sustain, but prosper.

Dec 16, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please