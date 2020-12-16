Mortgage Tech Demo Day: FileInvite

FileInvite
Manage more loan applications, and close them faster with automated document collection.
Customer facing teams spend extensive time following up on missing or incorrect documentation. FileInvite helps borrowers provide brokers and banks with all the information they need to close loans faster. Our intuitive system lets teams and leadership gain visibility over their document pipeline and ensures a seamless client experience.
Product Fast Facts:
34% more deals closed on average using FileInvite
1 in 3 loans in Australia use FileInvite
Customers across 27 countries, 20,000+ finance applications per month processed globally