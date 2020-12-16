Tech heats up the already hot Austin housing market
Tech heats up the already hot Austin housing market

The HousingWire Digital Team takes a look at what contributing factors could be making this red-hot market a magnet for tech companies.

What subservicing looks like during a pandemic
What subservicing looks like during a pandemic

HousingWire sat down with TMS to learn more about their customer service philosophy, and how it has served them during the pandemic.

Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates drop
Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates drop

MBA reported that mortgage applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.

Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

The Lone Star State offers more affordable living and no state income tax but real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Calyx

Path

Path® is the industry’s intuitive cloud-based LOS engineered for mid-tier to large, enterprise-level financial institutions or mortgage bankers. Path is designed to simplify the loan process while still providing the controls and flexibility you need to run your business your way.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Path has a 99.95% system uptime guarantee which means no more interrupted system access or response times

#2

Path is data-driven, not form driven, and eliminates the need for duplicate data entry and saves time

#3

Path Agile Compliance™ provides proactive, automated compliance alerts, audit trails, fee history tracking, rules engine capabilities, integrations with industry-leading companies and a fully configurable compliance workflow.

Get More Info

Visit Calyx’s Services Guide Page

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
Housing 2020 recap: Demographics popped the housing bubble boys

Considering all the wild machinations in the 2020 housing market, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami recaps some of the year’s significant economic milestones.

Dec 14, 2020 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_364461961
2021 will be the year of the tech-enabled agent

2020 was a year that forced a number of industries to modernize and adopt technologies that had been underutilized for the last decade. For the housing economy in particular, tech helped to solve many of the challenges that COVID presented and allowed the industry to not only sustain, but prosper.

Dec 16, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please