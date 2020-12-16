Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Calyx

Path
Path® is the industry’s intuitive cloud-based LOS engineered for mid-tier to large, enterprise-level financial institutions or mortgage bankers. Path is designed to simplify the loan process while still providing the controls and flexibility you need to run your business your way.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Path has a 99.95% system uptime guarantee which means no more interrupted system access or response times
#2
Path is data-driven, not form driven, and eliminates the need for duplicate data entry and saves time
#3
Path Agile Compliance™ provides proactive, automated compliance alerts, audit trails, fee history tracking, rules engine capabilities, integrations with industry-leading companies and a fully configurable compliance workflow.