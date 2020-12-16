Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ActiveComply

Tech heats up the already hot Austin housing market
The HousingWire Digital Team takes a look at what contributing factors could be making this red-hot market a magnet for tech companies.

What subservicing looks like during a pandemic
HousingWire sat down with TMS to learn more about their customer service philosophy, and how it has served them during the pandemic.

Mortgage applications rebound as mortgage rates drop
MBA reported that mortgage applications increased 1.1% during the week ending Dec. 11 amid mortgage rates that hit a new survey low.

Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes
The Lone Star State offers more affordable living and no state income tax but real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers.

Housing 2020 recap: Demographics popped the housing bubble boys

Considering all the wild machinations in the 2020 housing market, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami recaps some of the year’s significant economic milestones.

Dec 14, 2020 By

2021 will be the year of the tech-enabled agent

2020 was a year that forced a number of industries to modernize and adopt technologies that had been underutilized for the last decade. For the housing economy in particular, tech helped to solve many of the challenges that COVID presented and allowed the industry to not only sustain, but prosper.

Dec 16, 2020 By
