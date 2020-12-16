Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ActiveComply

Social media & website compliance for the financial industry
Social media compliance made easy for the financial industry. Our cloud-based solution for mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions helps you engage with social media safely and meet your compliance and archival requirements. Easily find and monitor loan officer social media from one unified platform.
Product Fast Facts:
ActiveComply is integrated with NMLS Consumer Access data for easy onboarding and maintenance.
We find loan officer and company accounts automatically and pull them into the system for your review
We provide a multitude of resources, like best practices guides, LO social media cheat sheets, review response templates, and more!