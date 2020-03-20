MBA’s Bob Broeksmit on what lenders need to know now to conduct business

The Mortgage Bankers Association is working in overdrive right now to serve as a first line of defense for the industry. The coronavirus continues to push lenders into unchartered waters on how to handle not only the influx in demand but the many challenges that are creating massive operational roadblocks for them and borrowers.

HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins sat down with MBA President and CEO Robert Broeksmit to share what his team is working on to make sure people are as informed as possible and armed with the latest information.

The full interview can be found on the Housing News Podcast, but we recorded a video of the interview as well to give an inside look on our conversations with organizations that are helping move markets forward during this tumultuous time.

Here are the important timestamps during the interview to help you navigate the biggest issues.

1:43 Broeksmit sets the stage with their focus on borrower relief and the actions the MBA is taking

Servicer challenges 7:17 Lender operational challenges with warehouse credit

Possible relief for margin calls on pipelines and finance MSRs 12:51 How could rates normalize

Status of the Remote Online Notarization (RON) federal bill 18:51 Impact of county recorder offices closing

What to expect when it comes to the physical side of real estate 23:13 Impact of consumer confidence

Click the video below to watch the full interview.