CoronavirusMortgage

MBA’s Bob Broeksmit on what lenders need to know now to conduct business

Here are the big issues the MBA is tackling on borrower relief and regulation

The Mortgage Bankers Association is working in overdrive right now to serve as a first line of defense for the industry. The coronavirus continues to push lenders into unchartered waters on how to handle not only the influx in demand but the many challenges that are creating massive operational roadblocks for them and borrowers. 

HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins sat down with MBA President and CEO Robert Broeksmit to share what his team is working on to make sure people are as informed as possible and armed with the latest information.

The full interview can be found on the Housing News Podcast, but we recorded a video of the interview as well to give an inside look on our conversations with organizations that are helping move markets forward during this tumultuous time.

Here are the important timestamps during the interview to help you navigate the biggest issues.  

  • 1:43 Broeksmit sets the stage with their focus on borrower relief and the actions the MBA is taking
  • 3:36 Servicer challenges
  • 7:17 Lender operational challenges with warehouse credit 
  • 10:16 Possible relief for margin calls on pipelines and finance MSRs
  • 12:51 How could rates normalize 
  • 16:18 Status of the Remote Online Notarization (RON) federal bill 
  • 18:51 Impact of county recorder offices closing 
  • 21:16 What to expect when it comes to the physical side of real estate 
  • 23:13 Impact of consumer confidence 
  • 24:51 The current MBA forecast

Click the video below to watch the full interview.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with a HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Why the housing market might dodge the recession

The most important thing to keep in mind when evaluating how the housing market will fare in the next recession is: Don’t go by what happened last time, when real estate was on life support. HW+ Premium Content

Mar 17, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Can the Fed help Americans get mortgage forbearance?

The amount of borrowers who might mortgage forbearance is so big, it might require the Federal Reserve to flex its muscles by creating new powers under the emergency-lending section of the Federal Reserve Act, according to a report from Cowen Washington.

Mar 19, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please