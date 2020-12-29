Khloe Kardashian doubles her money with sale of Calabasas mansion

Source: REUTERS / Danny Moloshok – stock.adobe.com

As you may know, the Kardashian family changes real estate faster than their hair color. And for fan favorite Khloe Kardashian, a recent move from her luxurious SoCal pad is paying off handsomely.

Back in May, it was announced that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and Good American entrepreneur was preparing to list her sprawling estate in the sun-drenched California town of Calabasas, where many of her famous siblings, like Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have also hung their hats. Tucked inside The Oaks, a luxe gated community, the 9,320-square-foot home is where Kardashian set up shop after splitting from then-husband Lamar Odom back in 2013.

Well, the expansive pad, which boasts six beds and 10 bathrooms, officially sold earlier this month, with word hitting the web that the selling price was $15.5 million— more than $1 million over the highest price ever paid for a home in the city. Even more impressive? That’s more than double the $7.2 million she paid for it back in 2014.

Built in 2005, the property was completely overhauled by Kardashian upon purchase. With an exquisite natural background of the rolling hills behind it, the compound was transformed from a bachelor pad to a Mediterranean/Moroccan estate that graced the pages of Architectural Digest in 2017. Featuring jet-black hardwood flooring, cream-colored walls and jewel-tone decor, the home has ultra-luxe features like a curved staircase and excessive square footage you’ve come to expect from the Kardashians’ real estate empire.

More for Real Estate Enthusiasts

Amenities include a sprawling master closet, complete with a huge center storage island and rows upon rows of shoe and clothing racks, as well as a stylish “glam room” with multiple seats and an oversized mirrored wall that glows. Don’t miss the screening room, where tiers of plush seating provide every guest with the perfect view. Outside, a courtyard features a tile fireplace that serves as the focal point of the room, while cozy couches and leafy orange trees surround it. The grounds also feature a guest house, Moroccan-style fountain, and sparkling swimming pool, in which you’ve probably seen Kardashian’s daughter True frolicking on her Instagram stories.

As for the next chapter in her real estate romance, Khloe Kardashian has taken off for Hidden Hills, another luxury enclave tucked inside the San Fernando Valley. According to dirt.com, she and on-again/off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson are starting anew by shacking up right next door to her mother, Kris Jenner, in a pair of brand new mansions on Ashley Ridge. (Just think of it as an extremely wealthy version of Everybody Loves Raymond.) The massive estate previously housed a nearly 20,000-square-foot mansion that was rented by none other than pop star Britney Spears, but after several real estate deals gone wrong, that home was razed.

While it’s unknown exactly how much Kardashian and Jenner paid for their properties, estimates are they shelled out over $10 million a piece for the pair of palatial homes.

If you’re curious about the identity of the lucky buyer of Kardashian’s estate, cosmetics entrepreneur turned Youtube guru Dhar Mann is the chosen one, according to Variety. Oh, and as for that bachelor from whom Kardashian originally snagged the property in 2014, it was none other than pint-sized performer Justin Bieber.

