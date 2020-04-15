The housing market has been deeply impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, which has not only put a strain on the U.S. economy but the housing finance sector as well. HousingWire Digital Producer Alcynna Lloyd sat down with the Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to gauge his thoughts on affordable housing and the nation’s lending practices amid the pandemic.

Additionally, Carson explains what HUD and the Federal Housing Administration are doing to address the uptick in forbearance requests from the nation’s financially strained borrowers.

Below you will find two of the seven questions Secretary Carson answered with the full audio.