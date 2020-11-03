How will the 2020 election impact the housing market?
HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath and HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler discuss what readers can expect to come out of the newsroom this week.

Redfin faces “redlining” lawsuit
Redfin has been accused of racial discrimination and favoritism towards predominately white neighborhoods in a lawsuit filed by 10 housing organizations.

The future of title and escrow tech
Heading into 2021, there are many changes in store for the title industry. Join this multi-panel event to get ahead of the curve.

Reshape the homeownership journey
Explores ways to engage borrowers earlier in the home-buying process through a cohesive lender strategy.

How the National Flood Insurance Program’s recent extension provides stability for the housing market

The NFIP's recent extension is the 16th short-term extension of the program since 2017

The National Flood Insurance Program’s authority to issue policies was recently extended for a full year, until September 30, 2021. This is the 16th short-term extension of the NFIP since Congress reauthorized the program in 2012 and extended it in 2017, and the one-year extension is the longest of those extensions. 

The NFIP provides stability for the housing market. As part of its Flood Services business, CoreLogic completes flood zone determinations for banks and mortgage companies to support their compliance with the mandatory purchase requirements. If CoreLogic determines that a home is in a high-risk flood zone, as a condition of that loan, the bank must require flood insurance – and most of those policies are written through the NFIP. 

The NFIP also provides assurances for homeowners. We’re currently in one of the most active hurricane seasons, and it’s critically important that the more than 5 million Americans with flood insurance know that their policy can be renewed at time of renewal. 

The mandatory flood insurance requirement is a minimum requirement and can serve as a safety net, in that a population of loans in a high-risk area with a mortgage will have that required flood insurance. CoreLogic has seen that the mandatory purchase requirement reduces the amount of time it takes for a community to recover. 

For more information, visit CoreLogic.com

home and hand HW+
What could the spring 2021 housing market have in store?

This year brought unprecedented changes to housing. So what does the 2021 spring home-buying market have in store? Will this year’s homebuyer market continue?

Oct 29, 2020 By

African couple standing on terrace hold keys of new house
A home shopper’s guide to navigating a competitive market

The housing market is extremely competitive right now. Here is a home shopper’s guide to navigating bidding wars and low housing supply.

Nov 03, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

