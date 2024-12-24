Efficiency and accuracy are paramount for homeowners, agencies, and servicers in today’s fast-paced real estate environment. When all parties operate from a unified information source, the process becomes quicker, simpler, and more effective. CoreLogic understands that like no other. By partnering with a highly-regarded vendor, organizations can foster strong relationships with agency collectors and gain access to cutting-edge technology. This partnership prevents critical errors in homeowners’ tax payments. Clients also remain well-informed about essential updates like due date changes and delinquent taxes.



As a servicer of 48 million loans, CoreLogic streamlines workflows with innovative solutions designed to enhance property tax management.

Empowering tax collectors with a secure, self-service portal

Next, CoreLogic’s Tax Collector Portal gives taxing agencies the power to distribute bill information to consumers, while seamlessly receiving payment updates. Before processing payments, we ensure accuracy by conducting multiple quality checks against the latest agency data. CoreLogic manages over 80% of the nation’s residential escrow payments. Tax collectors eagerly collaborate with us to reduce errors by establishing robust data exchanges. The secure portal enables easy file transfers and automation, streamlining the payment process for all parties.

Visibility at every step: DigitalTax Portal for seamless payment oversight

The DigitalTax Portal is a vital tool for our servicers. It visualizes every step of the payment process. With 21 powerful upgrades, servicers utilize enhanced accuracy, reduced risk, and a streamlined experience tailored to today’s evolving demands. The portal provides comprehensive self-service functionality for setting up liens, loans, payment management or monitoring lien and loan status. Clients can access real-time updates, allowing for greater efficiency and transparency for individual loans and macro portfolio.

DigitalTax Tru-Pay facilitates precise payment processing

CoreLogic’s DigitalTax Tru-Pay system ensures accuracy before payment processing occurs. This innovative solution expedites data ingestion, reducing timelines from days or even weeks to mere minutes. This benefit minimizes the likelihood of refunds due to overpayments. Servicers reduce costs and improve operational efficiency by ensuring correct, on-time payments.



These features stem from CoreLogic’s fundamental suite of services, designed for organizations of all sizes. We provide industry-leading property tax management solutions that emphasize prompt reporting, accurate payments, and exceptional service. Our solutions deliver tangible benefits to both servicers and homeowners.



Transforming the property tax management landscape with requires technology and effective collaboration. CoreLogic’s solutions allow all stakeholders to navigate the complexities of tax payments with confidence and ease.



Comprehensive property tax solutions for every loan portfolio

Additionally, CoreLogic also transforms property tax management through technology and trusted partnerships. Consistent platform development is another priority. With CoreLogic, all stakeholders benefit from risk-reducing efficiency and reliability.

With our advanced, user-friendly solutions, CoreLogic reshapes the property tax landscape with advanced user-friendly solutions. We empower stakeholders to effectively manage property taxes, fostering a better experience for loan servicers and homeowners. Amidst an evolving real estate industry, CoreLogic remains committed to leading this transformation and supporting our clients every step of the way.

