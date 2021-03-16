Strategies for MSR Management in 2021
Join expert panelists to review current MSR market trends and strategies to optimize your portfolio. Several lenders will also join the conversation to discuss their experiences, challenges and strategies.

Biden’s housing policy and minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation with New American Funding’s Charles Lowery and Frank Fuentes on how housing policy could impact minority homeownership.

Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities
With the new rules of Non-QM 2.0 now in play and an oncoming wave of potential new customers, do you have the tools to help you keep up? Join industry experts for a discussion on the market, challenges and opportunities.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

How the bond market continues to impact mortgage originators and investors

When conditions change, the advantage will go to those with robust data and analytics skills

After months of low rates, there have recently been shocks to the bond market. HousingWire recently sat down with Scott Happ, president of Secondary Marketing Technologies for Black Knight, to discuss the impact this has on mortgage originators and investors.

HousingWire: How are recent shocks to the bond market impacting the industry’s housing recovery?

Scott-Happ-hires

Scott Happ: After roughly nine months of extraordinarily low and stable rates, we’ve seen a significant sell-off in the bond market resulting from the anticipated end of the pandemic and improving economic activity. The combination of a rise in inflationary expectations and higher real rates of return has caused mortgage rates to increase by about 0.5% since year-end. However, the key point is that rates are still extraordinarily low, and I do not expect this modest increase in rates to have a noticeably adverse effect on the housing market. Of course, at current rates, there are now somewhat fewer refinance candidates than there were a couple of months ago.

HW: How does this, in turn, impact mortgage originators and investors?

SH: I think both originators and investors understand that the high level of refinance volume we’ve seen over the past year will subside at some point, and they are already thinking about how to compensate for that change, whether it occurs suddenly or gradually. The housing market is robust, so one strategy will be to shift resources to the purchase market. Of course, as anyone who has been through a mortgage cycle knows, at some point refinance activity will wane, and the industry will face a period of excess capacity. Regardless of the environment, we think the advantage will go to those with robust data assets and the analytical skills to fine-tune pricing and production strategies with extraordinary granularity.  

HW: What can originators and investors do to prepare for any future market volatility?

SH: During the market disruption last March, we observed that firms with both resiliency and nimbleness built into their models were better able to identify, withstand and pivot as conditions changed. These are the type of preparations that require forethought and commitment before calamity or unexpected changes strike. A big part of that is diversification of counter-party risk, for example, firms that hedge with TBAs benefitted from having multiple primary and broker-dealer relationships. Firms that had established multiple loan sale execution strategies, including agency sales, securitization and servicing retain/release flexibility also fared better. With these relationships in place, it’s critical to gain real-time insights from vast amounts of data across all these counterparties for optimum utilization and positive impact to the bottom line.  

HW: How is Black Knight helping lenders through these challenges?

SH: Black Knight’s acquisition of Compass Analytics and Optimal Blue has brought together the two leading providers of secondary marketing technology and advisory services in the mortgage industry. Now, you can access a powerful combination of pricing insights and automation, hedge advisory and analytics tools, sell-side and buy-side automation, and market-spanning data and analytics through one trusted, world-class financial technology provider. These solutions and services are backed by the experienced professionals at Black Knight, who readily share their collective knowledge, expertise and insights with clients every day.

Man money HW+
Are we seeing a cash-out refinance crisis?

There are several critical reasons why the recent uptick in cash-out refinancing is nothing like the cash-out boom of the early to mid-2000s. HW+ Premium Content

Mar 15, 2021

Technology abstract background with person hand touching complex circular diagram on virtual screen with copy-space, innovation, network, big data and internet concept
Black Knight expands broker products new LOS acquisition

Black Knight is beefing up its tech for mortgage brokers – it just acquired an LOS from NexSpring Financial, which will be integrated with Loansifter PPE.

Mar 17, 2021
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

