In this HousingWire executive conversation, Michael Chew, Division President at Consolidated Analytics, discusses the viability of task outsourcing as a method for saving time and money for loan originators—especially in preparation for market surges and shifts. Chew stresses the importance of offloading repetitive tasks to experienced teams, removing the need for rushed hiring and subsequent delays.

Chew also touches on how Consolidated Analytics maintains relationships with originators and stands ready to assist with heavy workloads. He believes that originators should seek outsourcing opportunities before the refinance wave hits in 2025.

How Outsourcing Can Help Originators in 2025

HousingWire: How do you advise loan originators to explore outsourcing to handle capacity fluctuations in a volatile market?

Michael Chew: Start by tapping into your network. Many of us have heard the same projections from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) about a potential refinance surge by mid-2025 and significant rate reductions.

At Consolidated Analytics, our experienced team experienced these cycles before, and we’re already reconnecting with past clients and contacts. Our clients know they can count on our stability and familiarity as a reliable partner.

Offloading backend operations to skilled external teams grants flexibility to choose onshore, offshore or hybrid options. This can boost turnaround times and efficiency. Tapping into different time zones can create nearly 24-hour operations. It’s a win-win that helps reduce the impact of local disruptions and keeps things running smoothly.

Things to Consider When Outsourcing Origination Tasks

HW: What are some pros and cons that loan originators should be aware of when outsourcing underwriting or post-closing services?

MC: One of the biggest advantages is scalability—outsourcing allows originators to quickly adjust staffing levels to match market demand without the delays and costs of hiring in-house. Plus, with offshore options, originators can access skilled professionals at a lower cost. Consolidated Analytics offers hybrid models, combining offshore labor with onshore management to balance savings and quality with a 24-hour cycle option.

However, onboarding takes time and can’t be rushed without risking quality and security. Aligning workflows can also be tricky. Lastly, quality control needs close attention, so setting clear KPIs and monitoring performance is vital to maintain high standards and avoid potential issues.

Providing scalability without compromising compliance

HW: How does Consolidated Analytics provide scalability while maintaining compliance?

MC: We offer a flexible workforce model, rigorous compliance protocols, and industry expertise. Our hybrid outsourcing model allows lenders to utilize onshore, offshore, or combined teams to quickly scale operations during peak periods. Offshore teams create a 24-hour work cycle, accelerating loan processing to meet fluctuating demands.

Our operations team ensures teams are well-trained in U.S. regulatory requirements, which helps minimize compliance risks during high-volume periods. Robust data security protocols also safeguard sensitive borrower information.

Consolidated Analytics tailors performance standards to match client expectations. We ensure that outsourced work meets the same quality benchmarks as in-house teams. Real-time reporting keeps oversight constant, adapting as needed. A phased onboarding approach helps ensure a smooth transition, beginning with low-risk tasks to fine-tune processes. Dedicated client experience managers provide ongoing support throughout the integration.

Seamless long-term integration with your team

HW: Can you elaborate on your relationship philosophy with lenders? How does Consolidated Analytics build and maintain long-term partnerships, particularly with mid-tier originators?

MC: At Consolidated Analytics, it all starts with partnership. We strive to be a seamless extension of your team, embracing a collaborative and client-centric approach. We focus on building trust, transparency, and flexibility, offering customized outsourcing solutions that match each lender’s unique size, volume, and strategic goals. With our support, lenders can efficiently scale operations without overextending resources. The goal is to maintain consistent workflows and use the client’s email domain for communications, fostering a unified experience that builds confidence.

Consolidated Analytics is committed to building long-term relationships by delivering consistent, high-quality service to clients of all sizes and volumes. We believe every client deserves the same level of attention and dedication. We tailor our approach to meet their specific needs while upholding our high standards. This commitment to personalized, reliable service helps foster trust and lasting partnerships. We provide ongoing strategic guidance to identify operational efficiencies and growth opportunities, building enduring partnerships that evolve with the lender’s needs in a competitive market.

Equipped to integrate with lenders of all sizes

HousingWire: What are some of the challenges mid-size lenders face when trying to implement outsourced solutions, and how does Consolidated Analytics tailor services for them?

MC: A primary challenge for mid-size lenders is often the limited resources and time needed for a smooth onboarding process. Consolidated Analytics has extensive experience onboarding mid-size clients. We’re well-equipped to support lenders throughout this crucial phase. Our expertise ensures the onboarding process is efficient, minimizing disruptions and ensuring each step is done right the first time. Lenders can focus on their core operations with our support while seamlessly integrating outsourced services.

Prepare for the upcoming market shifts by outsourcing

HW: What advice do you have for lenders preparing for upcoming shifts in the market?

MC: Start planning early for scalability. Don’t wait for the refinance wave to hit, as that can lead to rushed hiring and potential bottlenecks. Instead, explore outsourcing solutions now to quickly ramp up operations when needed, all without sacrificing quality.

Next, identify resource-heavy tasks like loan setup and underwriting that can be outsourced.

Following that, compliance and data security are non-negotiable. Find an outsourcing partner with solid compliance frameworks to ensure alignment with U.S. regulations while protecting borrower information.

Also remember that offshore teams can help create a nearly 24-hour work cycle. Plus, utilizing technology for real-time reporting allows you to track performance and compliance easily. Lastly, align with a strategic partner that feels like an extension of your team.

By following these steps, lenders can boost efficiency, maintain compliance, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

