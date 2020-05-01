How one month nearly broke the housing ecosystem

One month.
Just 31 days. That’s all it took to change everything.
March 2020 will long be remembered as the month that the coronavirus nearly broke the U.S. housing finance system.
It’s pretty crazy how much things can change in just a few weeks.
Housing in the time of the coronavirus
Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.
