In today’s chaotic market, mortgage companies need to streamline the mortgage process so they can originate more loans. Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology offers a truly differentiated digital platform that provides straight-through processing for a comprehensive end-to-end workflow. From lowering costs to reducing time to close, this loan origination software enables lenders to make smarter business decisions.

Encompass delivers everything that mortgage companies need to acquire and close more loans, grow their business at scale, streamline operations and remain fully compliant, all in one place. With innovative and preconfigured task-based workflows, the omni-channel experience allows for teams to get up and running without having to custom-build an environment from the ground up.

“While Encompass is considered the gold standard of the lending industry, leveraging not just data and technology, but also real-world industry expertise to provide tech that actually solves problems for lenders, we are rapidly evolving what a lending platform means,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “As we look to expose more APIs, provide direct access to the components of the platform, and create a suite of technology and data that lenders can leverage, we want to enable any experience they can envision.”

Encompass maximizes operational efficiencies through automation across its users’ entire business, while also ensuring compliance with ever-changing regulations. The platform also delivers actionable data insights that help lenders benchmark against their peers and make informed decisions about where to focus to optimize their ROI.

“Encompass is the industry’s leading platform for lenders and investors, with the functionality to support every channel they use through a single system of record,” said Stephanie Durflinger, Vice President, Product Management. “As our customers’ businesses grow and more channels are added, Encompass continues to support them by minimizing complexity, steps, systems, costs or headcount needs.”

Encompass provides a unique combination of powerful automation, ease of use and flexibility to help mortgage companies streamline their operations from end-to-end and take their business to the next level, without needing to leave the platform.

For example, Encompass eClose is leading the industry’s transition to paperless closings with a more efficient process that eliminates the pain and added cost associated with managing multiple vendors.

“We’ve also integrated an eVault solution to provide customers with secure storage of digital mortgages and notes,” said Durflinger. “Additionally, Encompass offers a fully web-based solution for correspondent investors that enables them to digitize traditionally analog processes within the secondary market and acquire loans with less work.”

By leveraging data and automation, Encompass helps users reduce costs, increase revenue, and deliver better customer experiences. By automating previously manual, time-consuming tasks, users can also drive efficiencies at every point in the loan lifecycle.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines the native automation of Encompass with the e-collaboration and eRecording capabilities of Simplifile, along with the national electronic registry for nearly 90% of the U.S. mortgage market in MERS. Encompass enables automation of manual, time-consuming tasks to speed up the loan process and meet borrower’s demands for speed and convenience, ultimately helping to improve the borrower experience.

Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology Joe Tyrrell is head of ICE Mortgage Technology, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry and part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure.