HousingWire Spotlight: Mortgage Mavericks, The People of Polly



What drives the secondary market and mortgage industry’s top innovators? This series unveils the personal and professional moments shaping Polly’s executive team and their vision for a better mortgage future.

Dive into the lives of Polly’s executive team in this 4 episode docuseries. Inspired by ESPN’s 30 for 30, these four short episodes explore the personal journeys, career-defining moments, and unique purpose driving the leaders shaping the future of housing.

This Spotlight series was produced by HousingWire and is presented by Polly.

Montana to Mortgage: Jon Foy’s Journey of Innovation and Impact HousingWire presents episode one of four from Mortgage Mavericks, The People of Polly. Jon Foy’s journey from Montana to Polly is driving innovation in the mortgage industry. Learn about his role in transforming loan officer experiences and using technology to revolutionize mortgage processes. Watch now. Long Island to Leadership: Jackie Studdert’s Vision for the Future of Mortgages HousingWire presents episode two of four from Mortgage Mavericks, The People of Polly. Stay tuned, Long Island to Leadership: Jackie Studdert’s Vision for the Future of Mortgages is coming soon. Kansas to Industry Leader: Adam Nicholson’s Vision for Mortgage Tech HousingWire presents episode three of four from Mortgage Mavericks, The People of Polly. Stay tuned, Kansas to Industry Leader: Adam Nicholson’s Vision for Mortgage Tech is coming soon. Texas Roots to Industry Innovation: Melanie’s Mission at Polly HousingWire presents episode four of four from Mortgage Mavericks, The People of Polly. Stay tuned, Texas Roots to Industry Innovation: Melanie’s Mission at Polly is coming soon.