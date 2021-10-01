Breaking: Meet Rohit Chopra, the new CFPB director

READ NOW
Is Automation the Answer to Lenders’ Looming Profitability Problem?
Is Automation the Answer to Lenders’ Looming Profitability Problem?

Join this webinar for a discussion on the lending process issues that have eluded even modern technology adoption, where automation stands in the industry today and a prediction on how it will evolve in the future.

How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space
How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

HousingWire Insider Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage, shares tips and advice on recruiting and retention.

Fathom CEO on why the virtual real estate model works
Fathom CEO on why the virtual real estate model works

In this episode, Tracey Velt, editorial director at HW Media Company RealTrends, interviews the CEO and founder of Fathom Holdings, Josh Harley.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Sponsored Content

Hot Seat: Philip Reinking of Allied Solutions

Allied Solutions understands each lender is different and creates tailored solutions to fit unique needs

The housing industry experienced dramatic growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. With fluctuating volume, mortgage servicers are still struggling to effectively scale their business. Tack on the challenges presented by not being able to connect in person, and it’s clear that servicers are navigating a unique set of obstacles. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the world is going back to normal anytime soon. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the industry will continue to need a solution that keeps borrowers, lenders and servicers connected, regardless of where they’re located.

HousingWire: What challenges are mortgage servicers facing this year?

2-Hot-Seat

Philip Reinking: Mortgage servicers are facing substantial growth but a lack of talent in scaling business growth. We have deployed components and services that have changed our strategy while still offering boutique solutions to our clients’ growth goals. 

HW: How is Allied Solutions tackling these challenges?

PR: For the last 20+ years, the lender-placed tracking methodologies have remained largely stagnant. Seeing a better way, Allied has revolutionized mortgage tracking. Our solution prioritizes the borrower experience and promotes a “self-cure” to insurance resolution with a multi-channel campaign that includes both digital and print touchpoints with consumers.

HW: How have you seen technology impacted by COVID-19?

PR: Much like the rest of the mortgage market, we’ve seen growth during the covid pandemic. RPA has been a necessity due to minimal in-person interactions during the pandemic in 2020 and has continued in 2021. It’s more important than ever for your bank to invest in solutions to reach new consumers and meet their expectations of convenient, modern banking and lending.

Our suite of full-service insurance monitoring and direct escrow disbursement solutions are turnkey and ready for implementation, but because we recognize each lender is different, we remain capable of crafting solutions to fit your needs.

HW: What is Allied Solutions doing differently than the rest of the mortgage lending market?

PR: Allied differentiates itself among the market by being innovative, forward thinkers, and continuing to grow in an ever-changing market while remaining dedicated to our clients.

Allied offers a hybrid solution that improves the touchpoints beyond first class postal mail with email, text, and APIs for mobile banking platforms. Additionally, we offer a flexible property tracking platform that tracks by property address and loan number, reducing letters sent and providing a better borrower experience. Lastly, we have a dedicated, in-house compliance department, maintaining regulatory changes to program implementation.

Most Popular Articles

Anthony Hsieh
LoanDepot sued 7 LOs after they left for a rival

After an origination team departed loanDepot in April of this year, the lender slammed the seven ex-employees and their new employer, CrossCountry Mortgage, with a lawsuit alleging they “hatched and implemented a scheme to loot loanDepot’s business.” HW+ Premium Content

Sep 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_188119025
Origination platforms and solutions special reports

The eight companies featured in this section offer innovative solutions so lenders can deliver a better customer experience and grow their businesses.

Oct 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please