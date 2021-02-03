When it comes to household trends they are often going in and out of style. This means what was out of trend a few years ago would be in style a year or two later. So, in 2021, we’re likely to see older and rustic trends being adopted as conventional ones take a back seat. Other design trends for this upcoming year are the minimalist style and the use of a variety of colors. Here are trendy tips that you can use for your 2021 home makeover:

1. Replace smooth kitchen tiling with rustic ones

In the last few years, we have observed people turn their kitchen cabinets and walls grey. While this style looked trendy, it is starting to look cold as it also lacks distinction. If you want your kitchen to look up to date in 2021, you have to do some home remodeling to develop creatively handcrafted ceramic tiling with uniform colorful backsplashes. The smooth porcelain glass that you have right now will not cut it in 2021. This trend is borrowed from the Moroccan zellige tile.

The trick you can use to get this look is either cover the whole wall with these tiles or create backsplashes. Although, it will all depend on how much you are willing to spend. Compared to manufactured tiles, the handmade ones are costly so you may choose to use a few to reduce cost. When you go with the cost-effective approach, you should ensure that you complete the look with a trendy color such as indigo blue. In case you forgot, the kitchen is one of the rooms that sells a house, so don’t compromise on style!

More for Real Estate Enthusiasts

During your home makeover, be open to innovative styles that you haven’t tried before for your kitchen. One design trend that is coming back is wood and experiencing a revival. Pick out warm tones to complement the wood and give a natural feeling to it. Another design trend could be combining flashy colors so it enlivens up the whole room and makes it more compelling to children.

2. Adopt an industrial styling

An industrial-chic trend consists of unique textures and neutral hues that mimic old factories. The design is often simple and attempts to create a bold statement. In 2021, you will need to go with industrial styling that exposes stonework, metal elements, neutral colors, wood, and high ceilings. To achieve this during your home makeover, you will have to open up some walls to create an open floor plan so that you have a living room that meets the kitchen and dining area. Also, you need to remodel your kitchen and incorporate a kitchen island with a cooking space on it. Knocking down the walls will also reveal the brick stones leaving your home looking stunning.

Ensure that you also add some metal accents to accentuate the rustic industrial feel. Some of the key features of industrial decor are exposed pipes and brickwork, lots of wood and metal, wide-open space, and basic vintage features. They are easy to implement in your house and completely transform it by using these captivating trends. Complete your industrial look with earth colors of beige, nude, baby blue, camel, cream or sand.

3. Brace yourself for light-toned woods

In 2021, there is going to be an adoption of either rustic light oak or Scandinavian blonde wood for most of the furniture. These light colors have a way of uplifting a living space so that it looks modern, cozy, and comfortable. There are various options for lighter floors, that include gray-toned hardwoods and whitewashed wooden floors. This evokes feelings of tranquility that will make you feel at peace while staying in this room. How is this to be achieved?

You can either take out all your furniture and buy new ones or stain them to get this texture. Given that you are going the Scandinavian way, you ought to know that this design also requires you to go minimal. This means that you will have to get rid of the old pieces that have few functions in your living space. This does not mean that you throw them into the landfill, you can sell them to get money to buy what you need. Once you remove the unwanted, bring in furniture that has sharp edges and arrange them in a manner that the legs will be exposed.

4. Apply the ‘’grand millennial’’ style

A grand millennial style is a new trend that merges the modern and dated décor, the kind that you would find in your grandparents’ house. This style also falls in the middle between minimalism and maximalism.

For you to get this look, you will have to do thorough research to figure out the styles that were on-trend in the 20s and 30s. But just to give you a preview, you will need to blend colorful or floral patterns with smooth single-colored pieces. You also need to get curvy Victorian furniture with a modern twist. Additionally, you have to install some wallpaper in some sections of your walls to create an illusion of the 20th-century trend.

Conclusion

There is nothing more refreshing than a home makeover. It not only uplifts your spirit when you walk into the house but revamps your style and increases the resale value of your home. With these four tips, you create a warm living space worth coming back to and entertaining.