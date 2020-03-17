Mortgage

Hiring digital talent in a competitive market

When it comes to recruiting digital talent, mortgage companies are up against some of the biggest and most successful tech companies in the world.

Find out how to position your company to compete effectively against these giants, even in tech hubs like the Bay Area, Denver and Austin. Our expert panelists discuss what’s been most effective in winning tech talent and the priorities these potential employees value most.

Speakers:

  • Matthew Turner, Executive Talent Acquisition Specialist, United Wholesale Mortgage
  • Randy Wheeler, Managing Director, Talent Acquisition, Charles Schwab
  • Ashley Burnstad, Head of People, Roostify

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.talent 2020 on demand summit, go here

