Here’s how real estate professionals are succeeding despite the pandemic

Less than two months ago, the nation’s real estate markets looked a whole lot different than they do today.

The real estate industry, within a few weeks, pivoted to contactless showings and closings, a pause in buyer and seller interest in some markets, and what seemed like an evolution of lending criteria for clients.

For veteran real estate professionals, developing their playbook of what to do next meant leaning on lessons from the last big economic shock. To learn about their roadmaps for today’s unpredictable market, HousingWire profiled 12 real estate and mortgage “industry warriors” who were successful before and after the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

They shared their strategies for remaining afloat during past downturns, how they’re maneuvering today and advice for fellow industry professionals.

These real estate professionals — regardless of their location, or whether sales in their market are slow or humming along — echoed common themes.