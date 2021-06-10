Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster
Real Estate Enthusiasts

Here are the cities that ranked among the best and worst places to raise a family

Do these considerations impact your home-buying journey?

Whether moving to be near family or relocating for a job, moving is common. Take the pandemic, for instance. The housing market saw a huge spike in the number of moves as people relocated from big cities to avoid COVID-19. According to data obtained by USPS, almost 16 million people moved during the pandemic.

And even though life is getting back to normal, people are still moving. The pandemic showed companies the possibilities of remote work. With some employees no longer having to live close to their office, their residential options are endless. That said, before you pack up your family and move to somewhere new, do your research.

To help families decide where to live, WalletHub compared over 180 cities to find the best and worst cities to raise a family. Here’s what they found: 

More for Real Estate Enthusiasts

Best Cities for Families
  1. Overland Park, Kansas
  2. Fremont, California
  3. Irvine, California
  4. Plano, Texas
  5. Columbia, Maryland
  6. South Burlington, Vermont
  7. Seattle
  8. Scottsdale, Arizona
  9. Gilbert, Arizona
  10. Madison, Wisconsin
Worst Cities for Families
  1. Montgomery, Alabama
  2. Miami
  3. San Bernardino, California
  4. Wilmington, Deleware
  5. Birmingham, Alabama
  6. Newark, New Jersey
  7. Hialeah, Florida
  8. Memphis, Tennessee
  9. Cleveland
  10. Detroit

To rank these cities, WalletHub focused on five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care and affordability. They even took it a step further and highlighted the cities that feature must-have family attractions and other important family-friendly considerations.

Most Playgrounds Per Capita
  1. New York City
  2. Chicago
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. Philadelphia
  5. Jacksonville, Florida
Highest Median Family Salary
  1. Overland Park, Kansas
  2. Plano, Texas
  3. Scottsdale, Arizona
  4. Gibert, Arizona
  5. Columbia, Maryland
Most Affordable Housing
  1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  2. Akron, Ohio
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Des Monies, Iowa
Lowest Violent-Crime Rate per Capita
  1. Irvine, California
  2. Warwick, Rhode Island
  3. Gilbert, Arizona
  4. South Burlington, Vermont
  5. Glendale, California

