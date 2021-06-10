Here are the cities that ranked among the best and worst places to raise a family

Whether moving to be near family or relocating for a job, moving is common. Take the pandemic, for instance. The housing market saw a huge spike in the number of moves as people relocated from big cities to avoid COVID-19. According to data obtained by USPS, almost 16 million people moved during the pandemic.

And even though life is getting back to normal, people are still moving. The pandemic showed companies the possibilities of remote work. With some employees no longer having to live close to their office, their residential options are endless. That said, before you pack up your family and move to somewhere new, do your research.

To help families decide where to live, WalletHub compared over 180 cities to find the best and worst cities to raise a family. Here’s what they found:

More for Real Estate Enthusiasts

Best Cities for Families

Overland Park, Kansas Fremont, California Irvine, California Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland South Burlington, Vermont Seattle Scottsdale, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona Madison, Wisconsin

Worst Cities for Families

Montgomery, Alabama Miami San Bernardino, California Wilmington, Deleware Birmingham, Alabama Newark, New Jersey Hialeah, Florida Memphis, Tennessee Cleveland Detroit

To rank these cities, WalletHub focused on five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care and affordability. They even took it a step further and highlighted the cities that feature must-have family attractions and other important family-friendly considerations.

Most Playgrounds Per Capita

New York City Chicago Madison, Wisconsin Philadelphia Jacksonville, Florida

Highest Median Family Salary

Overland Park, Kansas Plano, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona Gibert, Arizona Columbia, Maryland

Most Affordable Housing

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Akron, Ohio Pittsburgh Overland Park, Kansas Des Monies, Iowa

Lowest Violent-Crime Rate per Capita