Global DMS transforms appraisal management software

Finding an appraisal management software for real estate and commercial that works the way each individual lender does is difficult – usually resulting in time-consuming configurations, development work and training. Global DMS knew there was a better way for lenders to have a workflow that truly worked for them. Drawing on 20 years of experience, the company set out to create something revolutionary.

Global DMS created EVO to give lenders a tailored-fit appraisal management solution allowing them full control over their workflow. Global DMS revolutionized the process by providing users the ability to configure every single field in the platform out of the box. This model allows lenders to work the way they want to, whether they manage appraisals in-house, use an AMC or do a combination of both, without waiting for customizations or IT departments. Furthermore, when needs change, clients do not have to spend time or money on custom configurations.

EVO is the only technology platform specifically designed for both commercial and residential appraisal business that allows lenders to be up and running in days, not months. The interface is so easy to navigate that lenders need almost no training. Because clients can configure EVO precisely to their needs, implementation time is 75% faster than with other platforms. In fact, Global DMS has onboarded a lender that uses both commercial and residential in just under 30 days.

In addition, EVO leverages a role-based security model that defines each user’s unique workflow; lenders know that users are not performing unauthorized actions, and there is no cross-population of work. Users see what they need to see when they need to see it, ensuring each day’s activities are focused on exactly what needs to get done.

EVO’s differentiators include:

A true cascade assignment logic that gives users a 50% time savings in appraisal time and costs. The cascading workflow decisioning offers unlimited flexibility and allows users to create an unlimited number of rule sets filtering by geography, vendor category, performance statistics, distance and price.

The ability to add fields and forms instantaneously. These fields are immediately usable and reportable. This, in turn, speeds up many aspects of the appraisal management process, resulting in turn-time reductions of 25% of more as well as improved operational processes.

Lower portfolio risk with the ability to analyze past appraisals in their database and mitigate compliance issues with a fully documented and auditable process, where every action is recorded with date, time and user stamp.

A reporting engine that can automate scheduling and deliver reports to anyone at any time. The on-demand reporting of standard and customized fields means clients have up-to-date information at their fingertips and a single system of record-keeping, allowing them to make decisions quickly.

EVO brings complete configurability, automation, reporting, data analytics and integration to real estate and commercial valuations like no other on the market today.

PRODUCT: EVO

SNAPSHOT: EVO is cutting-edge appraisal technology featuring purposeful departures from outdated yesteryear processes of older platforms. Designed for residential or commercial real estate with 100% configurability, the ability to add fields and forms on the fly that are immediately reportable, and a true cascading decisioning tool, EVO delivers optimal appraisal processes.