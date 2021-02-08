A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series on February 9th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in residential real estate.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship
Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge's Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian "Woody" White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Excelerate Capital acquires Castle Mortgage Corporation

Excelerate Capital, a multi-state full-service wholesale, retail and residential mortgage banker, announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of Castle Mortgage Corporation. 

 Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Excelerate Capital was an early adopter of non-QM lending following the advent of the Ability-To-Repay (ATR) rule in 2014. It also provides a full range of agency conforming financing, including FHA, VA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac programs. The acquisition of Castle Mortgage is a strategic move on the part of Excelerate to expand its origination footprint nationwide and immediately position itself as a direct Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae seller/servicer.  

Mike Thompson, co-founder of Excelerate, will continue to lead the company as chairman and managing member. 

“Castle Mortgage is an ideal strategic fit for Excelerate, and we are thrilled to have them join forces with us,” Thompson said. “Beyond their state licensing and federal agency approvals, their leadership team possesses deep knowledge and experience in all aspects of mortgage lending to help move the Excelerate enterprise to the next level.”

Excelerate President Thomas Yoon shared Thompson’s enthusiasm about the acquisition, adding, “We are excited, and believe our success will allow our borrowers to benefit from additional loan products and services. We will have the opportunity for a nationwide footprint to expand as a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial firm offering both non-QM and QM financing with a commitment to excellence and always putting borrowers first.”

Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Yellen: Biden stimulus to bring full employment by next year

U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said if President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill is passed, the economy could return to full employment as soon as 2022.

