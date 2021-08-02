eClosing special reports

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the mortgage industry to digitize transactions that were once completely done in-person. And while technology has streamlined the industry, many housing professionals are still hesitant to exist in a digital landscape. This is partly due to the complexity of the mortgage process, especially at closing. For everything to run smoothly, there needs to be effective coordination between everyone involved – which can be challenging.
The seven companies featured in this section offer platforms that enable lenders to connect with all parties involved in the mortgage transaction process, 100% online, to ensure loans stay in compliance and transparency is maintained between all stakeholders.
Black Knight
DocMagic
First American Docutech
ICE Mortgage Technology
Notarize
SimpleNexus
SnapDocs