eClosing special reports

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the mortgage industry to digitize transactions that were once completely done in-person. And while technology has streamlined the industry, many housing professionals are still hesitant to exist in a digital landscape. This is partly due to the complexity of the mortgage process, especially at closing. For everything to run smoothly, there needs to be effective coordination between everyone involved – which can be challenging.

The seven companies featured in this section offer platforms that enable lenders to connect with all parties involved in the mortgage transaction process, 100% online, to ensure loans stay in compliance and transparency is maintained between all stakeholders.

Black Knight

DocMagic

First American Docutech

ICE Mortgage Technology

Notarize

SimpleNexus

SnapDocs