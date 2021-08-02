Mortgage Tech Demo Day
In a half-day format, technology companies will demo their platforms and answer questions. You can tune in for the whole demo day, or strategically drop in on sessions to learn about specific solutions.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

Road to the one-click mortgage
This white paper will outline how leveraging a credential-based data provider can save money for lenders, reduce friction for borrowers, speed time to close, and overall bring lenders one step closer to a one-click mortgage.

eClosing special reports

Seven companies enabling lenders to collaborate more simply with all parties involved in eClosings

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the mortgage industry to digitize transactions that were once completely done in-person. And while technology has streamlined the industry, many housing professionals are still hesitant to exist in a digital landscape. This is partly due to the complexity of the mortgage process, especially at closing. For everything to run smoothly, there needs to be effective coordination between everyone involved – which can be challenging.

The seven companies featured in this section offer platforms that enable lenders to connect with all parties involved in the mortgage transaction process, 100% online, to ensure loans stay in compliance and transparency is maintained between all stakeholders.

Black Knight
DocMagic
First American Docutech
ICE Mortgage Technology
Notarize
SimpleNexus
SnapDocs

HW+ mortgage rates desk
How the Delta variant may impact the housing market

How should you look at data on the housing market to tell if things are returning to normal? HousingWire’s lead analyst answers. HW+ Premium Content

Mortgage lenders are loosening standards on jumbos

Banks moved to ease lending standards for most mortgage loan products during the second quarter, according to a survey published this week by the Federal Reserve Board

