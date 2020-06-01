DataTree Lists leverages comprehensive data to help marketers quickly identify and reach specific targets

Modern real estate experts and mortgage lenders must adapt the way they identify and engage their audiences to meet the unique challenge of a quickly changing landscape.

DataTree by First American recently launched DataTree Lists – a powerful customer acquisition and marketing list solution for marketers, list brokers and lead consultants. DataTree Lists provides highly targeted, direct marketing leads sourced from the largest, most comprehensive database of U.S. property and homeownership information.

Marketing professionals rely on quality data to gain a wholistic view of the available market and target prospects to win new business.

DataTree Lists leverages the industry’s most trusted source for real estate information, including public record data covering nearly the entire U.S. housing stock, over 7 billion recorded document images, title plants, homeowner association (HOA) information, listing data and more.

Customers use DataTree Lists to quickly identify and reach specific and unique target markets, including advanced segmentation by available property equity, propensity scoring, new movers listing status, tax and foreclosure status, and loan and financing specifications.

“We’ve combined the unrivaled depth and breadth of First American data assets with our commitment to customer service, delivering quality lists faster,” said Jim Portner, vice president of product and strategy at First American DataTree. “Our customers now have access to new highly qualified target markets across a variety of stages in the homeownership lifecycle, boosting the efficiency of marketing strategies and budgets to stay ahead of their industry.”

DataTree Lists is an easy-to-use option for those who want to self-generate lists or leverage DataTree Lists fulfillment specialists.

DataTree solution experts help translate and derive a specific list of a prime audience, adjusting search queries as needed, to achieve the desired count for the marketing campaign or to target the right number of properties within a campaign’s budget. For complex search queries and parameters, DataTree delivers a quick counts system, robust suppression options, saved searches, data security and compliance measures.

“The commitment of our data solution experts to deliver best-in-class data – the way customers need it, when they need it – is reflected in DataTree Lists and throughout our solution suite,” said Robert Karraa, president of First American DataTree and 2019 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner. “Our collective experience building, curating and growing the industry’s largest public record database, coupled with unmatched technology innovation, provides solutions to fuel growth and set our customers apart from their competition.”

DataTree Lists serves modern marketing professionals who value data quality, coverage, currency and completeness to fuel lead generation and customer acquisition.

Robert Karraa, President Bringing more than 30 years of financial and information services industry experience to his role as president, Robert Karraa provides strategic direction to drive the company’s leadership position in the market. Karraa currently oversees all data and analytics offerings within First American, including the flagship solutions offered by DataTrace, First American DataTree and Fraudguard.

Jim Portner, Vice President of Product and Strategy Jim Portner brings a wealth of experience to DataTree by First American with over 25 years in product leadership for several top real estate data and analytics organizations. Portner provides a deep understanding of the dynamic mortgage and analytics technology marketplace and the opportunities and challenges in delivering solutions for modern lenders, title companies and other real estate service industries.