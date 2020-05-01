DataTrace’s TitleIQ solutions suite leverages the industry’s largest, most advanced network of real estate title plants

DataTrace is modernizing the title industry with advanced title automation solutions built by title production industry experts.

The DataTrace suite of TitleIQ solutions creates unmatched efficiency and productivity with the leading, all-purpose TitleIQ Search Automation system as well as TitleIQ Streamline system, optimized for the multiple types of transactions.

Both solutions leverage the industry’s largest, most advanced network of real estate title plants including property data, tax data and publicly recorded document images.

DataTrace TitleIQ Search Automation – available for multiple property types, geographies and title report products – retrieves the property and general name indexes, analyzes the chain of title, tags the appropriate images and returns a complete search package based on each customer’s unique business rules.

TitleIQ Search Automation also leverages county tax collector and assessor websites, assessor maps, bankruptcy records and the DataTrace Starter Xchange prior title policy consortium.

TitleIQ Search Automation’s proprietary optical character recognition (OCR) and extraction engine provides a seamless, fully integrated movement of all data and documents, property coded and matched to the customer’s own title production system for final examination.

For expedited production of transactions, TitleIQ Streamline by DataTrace provides a specialized solution specifically for refinance orders. With the ability to lookback from the current refinance to the original purchase and analyze all transactional events, TitleIQ Streamline enables routing of refinance orders to the customer’s most efficient production workflow.

“TitleIQ is the single most powerful title automation solution suite, built on the industry’s most comprehensive foundation of data assets, customizable business rules and industry underwriting guidelines. TitleIQ enables our customers to embrace technology to fuel their business growth,” said Jim Portner, vice president of product strategy for DataTrace.

The DataTrace suite of TitleIQ automation solutions reduces common errors, standardizes workflows, enhances adherence to underwriting guidelines and mitigates risk by allowing examiners to focus on more complex underwriting activities.

Title and settlement service companies rely on DataTrace automation solutions to improve their service delivery, reduce labor constraints, lower production costs and improve turn times.

Robert Karraa, President Robert Karraa is a strategic executive with over 30 years of experience in the financial and information services industries, serving in senior leadership positions in operations, sales and general management. In addition to leading and directing the existing flagship information business for First American, DataTrace and DataTree by First American, Karraa is also responsible for the overall mortgage and analytics information division.

Jim Portner, Vice President of Product and Strategy Jim Portner brings a wealth of experience with over 25 years in product leadership for several top organizations including Intuit, Sage Software, CoreLogic and Interthinx. As vice president of product and strategy for DataTrace, he provides a deep understanding of the dynamic mortgage and analytics technology marketplace and the opportunities and challenges present in delivering solutions for modern lenders, title companies and other real estate service industries.