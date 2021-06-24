Learn About Significant Advances in Valuation Technology
Learn About Significant Advances in Valuation Technology

Join expert panelists as they discuss how technological advancements like machine learning, artificial intelligence, single-model methodology, and quantitative analytics help lenders and servicers.

Talking proptech with FinLedger Director Holden Page
Talking proptech with FinLedger Director Holden Page

In this episode, Page discusses the hottest topics coming across FinLedger’s news desk. Topics include: the online banking market, what’s happening in the proptech space and recent private market deals.

engage.marketing 2021
engage.marketing 2021

We brought together the smartest minds in purchase marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set the leaders apart. Watch the sessions on-demand now!

How Rocket Pro TPO continues to give its broker partners the upper hand
How Rocket Pro TPO continues to give its broker partners the upper hand

To remain competitive and create a better experience in this purchase environment, brokers need one thing above all: Speed. And there’s one lending partner that has the solutions and resources to give LOs just that.

Sponsored Content

Buyside launches a new home valuation pages feature

It’s a game-changer for real estate brokerages and their affiliated mortgage partners

After years of aggregating behavioral data from homebuyers and homesellers at the largest real estate brokerages in the country, Buyside is proud to announce the launch of their expansion into core & ancillary services by focusing on the homeowner. 

By the time the average US homeowner retires, it’s often stated that 83% of their wealth will come from their real estate’s equity, however, the challenge is most homeowners don’t consider their home an asset. Buyside’s new feature enables the millions of homeowners who are currently receiving a Home Valuation Report from Buyside, to now see a personalized Home Equity Dashboard

“According to NAR over 69% of buyers have a home to sell, so really homeowners represent the earliest buyer. Buyside helps real estate agents and loan officers engage homeowners with not just home value tools but also branded wealth optimization tips on their home’s equity so homeowners can now truly view their home as an asset. This positions real estate agents and LO’s as financial advisors and knowledge brokers in their local markets – and in a small way we believe it’s helping improve home financial literacy across the country,” says Charles J. Williams IV, CEO, Buyside. 

The new features not only answer what someone’s home is worth, it also presents estimates of how much equity the homeowners have, ideas and tips of what they can do with that equity, and how they can get pre-approved to tap into their equity. Many existing Buyside clients have already begun to roll out this new enhancement and have also brought in their mortgage partners into the partnership to drive retention, referrals, and efficient lead generation. 

“It’s always great to see R&D investments coming to life and especially so when it has such a large impact for our clients business” added Williams. “We’ve recognized the need to help educate homeowners and in turn help our clients and their other businesses who hover around the transaction such as mortgage, insurance, and title. After years of aggregating billions of behavioral signals on consumers about to make the biggest transaction of their life, we are now expanding to support real estate core & ancillary services as they look to improve relationships, personalization, and retention.” 

Buyside has more product development underway with additional features launching in Q3 such as predictive intelligence to identify who is going to transact next, based upon their behaviors and similar journeys others have taken in the past. Early pilots have shown Buyside’s predictions to be 5x better than other published approaches. 

About Buyside

Buyside is a data analytics and marketing company whose mission is to help real estate brokers and lenders profit from their largest untapped asset—data. Buyside collects behavior signals from homebuyers and homeowners, using it to power actionable insights and intelligent marketing tools that help brokers capture seller leads, win more listings, and close more transactions. For more information, visit getbuyside.com or email sales@getbuyside.com. 

In 2020, Buyside clients closed close to $20 Billion in sales through Buyside, averaging over a 3000% ROI. Having recently passed the $1 Trillion in sales opportunities run through Buyside’s Home Valuation Pages, and currently supporting over 80 enterprise-sized real estate brokerages including Howard Hanna, Baird & Warner, Douglas Elliman, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many others, Buyside is continuing their growth by going into other verticals.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ houses
What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market

The big news from the U.S. Census Bureau’s May new home sales report is that sales inventory has increased to 5.1 months, which brings the three-month average to 4.63 months. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 23, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Side view happy young family couple signing contract.
How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers

In today’s housing market, lenders need to make sure they’re staying competitive. One way to do that is by offering a digital lending process’ that attracts borrowers across all generations, regardless of their credit score and finances. HousingWire recently sat down with Joel Rickman, Senior VP of Verification Services at Equifax, to address the growing need for lenders to offer affordable financial services.

Jun 25, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please