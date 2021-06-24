Buyside launches a new home valuation pages feature

After years of aggregating behavioral data from homebuyers and homesellers at the largest real estate brokerages in the country, Buyside is proud to announce the launch of their expansion into core & ancillary services by focusing on the homeowner.

By the time the average US homeowner retires, it’s often stated that 83% of their wealth will come from their real estate’s equity, however, the challenge is most homeowners don’t consider their home an asset. Buyside’s new feature enables the millions of homeowners who are currently receiving a Home Valuation Report from Buyside, to now see a personalized Home Equity Dashboard.

“According to NAR over 69% of buyers have a home to sell, so really homeowners represent the earliest buyer. Buyside helps real estate agents and loan officers engage homeowners with not just home value tools but also branded wealth optimization tips on their home’s equity so homeowners can now truly view their home as an asset. This positions real estate agents and LO’s as financial advisors and knowledge brokers in their local markets – and in a small way we believe it’s helping improve home financial literacy across the country,” says Charles J. Williams IV, CEO, Buyside.

The new features not only answer what someone’s home is worth, it also presents estimates of how much equity the homeowners have, ideas and tips of what they can do with that equity, and how they can get pre-approved to tap into their equity. Many existing Buyside clients have already begun to roll out this new enhancement and have also brought in their mortgage partners into the partnership to drive retention, referrals, and efficient lead generation.

“It’s always great to see R&D investments coming to life and especially so when it has such a large impact for our clients business” added Williams. “We’ve recognized the need to help educate homeowners and in turn help our clients and their other businesses who hover around the transaction such as mortgage, insurance, and title. After years of aggregating billions of behavioral signals on consumers about to make the biggest transaction of their life, we are now expanding to support real estate core & ancillary services as they look to improve relationships, personalization, and retention.”

Buyside has more product development underway with additional features launching in Q3 such as predictive intelligence to identify who is going to transact next, based upon their behaviors and similar journeys others have taken in the past. Early pilots have shown Buyside’s predictions to be 5x better than other published approaches.

About Buyside

Buyside is a data analytics and marketing company whose mission is to help real estate brokers and lenders profit from their largest untapped asset—data. Buyside collects behavior signals from homebuyers and homeowners, using it to power actionable insights and intelligent marketing tools that help brokers capture seller leads, win more listings, and close more transactions. For more information, visit getbuyside.com or email sales@getbuyside.com.

In 2020, Buyside clients closed close to $20 Billion in sales through Buyside, averaging over a 3000% ROI. Having recently passed the $1 Trillion in sales opportunities run through Buyside’s Home Valuation Pages, and currently supporting over 80 enterprise-sized real estate brokerages including Howard Hanna, Baird & Warner, Douglas Elliman, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many others, Buyside is continuing their growth by going into other verticals.