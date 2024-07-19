In a competitive market full of options, banks must rely on more than their rate sheet to compete for the business of third-party originators. Established brokers and non-delegated correspondents alike continue to choose Flagstar as a preferred partner because of its reputation for not only being a reliable lender for over 35 years but also for having an extremely knowledgeable team.

“We have built enduring trust with a network of over 3,5000 established brokers and non – delegated correspondents who have remained partners with Flagstar for over 35 years,” said Rich Hoffmann, Senior Vice President and TPO National Sales Director.” Our success is driven by our exceptional team and an expansive product portfolio. We specialize in non-agency loans, including bank statement loans, government lending, new construction and renovation products, and HELOCs, positioning us as a leader in the industry.”

The company provides both mortgage brokers and non-delegated correspondents with 360-degree support to help them offer elite client service while also growing their business:

Robust product portfolio: Specialty lending options such as non-agency loans, bank statement loans, government loans, new construction and renovation products, and Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs). Flagstar is also preparing to launch new products, including Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans, Fixed Second products, and HELOCs in Texas.

Dedicated sales support: Clients benefit from direct access to dedicated account executives and sales support, including client advocates who assist with the manufacturing side of originations. Additionally, Flagstar offers direct access to underwriters for product-specific advice and expertise in Non-QM, VA, and FHA lending.

Live and recorded training opportunities: Broker-to-mortgage banker training, mortgage banker-to-broker training, live and recorded courses on various aspects of products or processes, and the Flagstar FLEX educational series, monthly webinars discussing hot topics and industry news, providing brokers with valuable insights to stay ahead in the market.

Marketing support: White-label materials for brokers to brand and market their services along with a mortgage trigger lead pass-back program.

“Flagstar TPO stands out in the market due to our diverse product range and exceptional support services,” said Hoffmann. “With an average tenure of 12 years, our account executives bring unparalleled expertise in products and processes, underscoring our unwavering commitment to taking care of clients.”

Looking ahead, Flagstar remains focused on building strong, long-term relationships with its partners. This approach, coupled with a broad and diversified product set, positions Flagstar to lead in the future of wholesale lending. The upcoming launch of diverse non-QM products exemplifies Flagstar’s commitment to providing brokers with choice and optionality that best fits their clients’ needs.

“We work with brokers in the channel where they want to be active,” said Hoffmann. “We know they have choices so everything we do revolves in the best interest of mortgage brokers, non-delegated correspondents, and their clients because we see their success as our own.”

