This has been one of our most exciting Tech100 years yet. To call these companies innovative doesn’t do them justice.

Kelsey Ramírez,

Associate Magazine Editor

They are transforming the mortgage and real estate experience and tapping into data usage in a way that, even just a few years ago, we couldn’t have imagined. What started as a trickle of fintech companies when we launched the Tech100 award in 2013 has emerged from the funnel as a surge of new startups, market shakers and tech companies looking to change everything.