6 things you should do after moving into your new home

You’re all moved into your new home – now what? Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done until you can sit back and relax. And no, we’re not talking about scrolling through Pinterest for decor inspiration. As a new homeowner, there are a few important things you should do now that you’ve moved in to ensure your home is safe and secure. From setting up your utilities to checking your HVAC system, here are six post-move must-dos:

1. Change The Locks

Even if you trust the previous owner, you don’t know who they made keys for. For that reason, changing the locks should be one of the first things you do when moving into a new home. And not just to the front door––change the locks on the windows and any door that leads inside your home. You should also consider getting a new garage door opener. While re-keying locks aren’t free, you’ll get peace of mind knowing you’re safe inside your own home.

2. Set Up Utilities

If you’re a planner, this is likely something you did prior to moving into your new home. If you’re all moved in, but without running water, set up your utilities as soon as possible. Depending on where you live, you might just be able to transfer utilities from your old place to your new place. The good news is, companies are usually able to activate your utilities quickly.

3. Test Smoke Detector

To keep yourself and your family safe, you should test your smoke detector when you move in. Don’t just assume it’s functional! Light a match near a sensor to see if the detector goes off. If it doesn’t, replace your smoke detector as soon as possible. You should also make sure you have a working fire extinguisher, in the event of an emergency.

4. Understand HOA Rules

Did you purchase a home that’s part of a community association, such as a homeowner’s association? Then you’re now a member of the association and have to abide by certain rules and regulations. One of the first things you should do when you move is gain an understanding of HOA rules. For example, parking rules, home occupancy limits, landscaping guidelines, trash rules…etc. Some HOAs require status updates on the property, like when the mortgage is transferred. To avoid any fees, get your hands on those rules!

5. Check Your HVAC System

Make sure you inspect your HVAC system to see if anything is broken or looks like it’s on the verge of being broken. If it is, you should have a technician come out as soon as possible. The last thing you want is to be surprised by the unexpected cost of having to replace your HVAC system.

Your new home comes with a new address, which you’ll need to register. To make sure you receive your mail, you need to provide your new address to the post office. You should also update your driver’s license with your new address and update your voter registration. While you don’t want to post your information on social media, it’s a good idea to make sure your close friends and family have your updated address.