BSI Financial Services, a Texas-based mortgage servicer, has named industry veteran Allen Price senior vice president of sales and business development, the company announced recently.

"Allen's background in financial services and the mortgage industry complements our growing business lines and our ambitious expansion plans," said BSI Financial President and CEO Gagan Sharma. "He also has an excellent track record of success developing business in the origination, servicing and capital markets. We are delighted to welcome him aboard."

In his new role, Price will lead the company's financial and real estate services lines of business. He will aim to grow BSI Financial's loan subservicing, quality control, mortgage servicing rights purchase and real estate business lines offered through Entra Solutions, a company launched by BSI Financial this month. Entra Solutions is an independent company that combines the operations of its title and escrow, real estate and foreclosure and default services.

“By virtue of its capabilities and experience, Entra Solutions is positioned to offer clients a comprehensive suite of property services through one convenient point of contact,” Sharma said. “The human and technology resources represented in the combined businesses will enable us to provide services that are cost-effective and easy for our clients to use.”

Aiding the growth of Entra Solutions is familiar territory for Price, who arrives at the company with an extensive background in both the primary and secondary mortgage markets. Before joining BSI Financial, he served as senior vice president at RoundPoint Financial Group, where he oversaw the company's sales and strategy. His leadership and sales experience extends beyond that, as he was also senior vice president and national sales executive for ServiceLink's capital markets group and senior vice president at Nationstar Mortgage, where he led the company's MSR and subservicing acquisitions.