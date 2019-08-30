Multiple listing service Bright MLS and home search portal Homesnap announced the launch of a multichannel digital marketing product for members of Bright MLS.

Agents who use the product are able to create advertising campaigns simultaneously for Google, Facebook, Waze, and Instagram from within the listings themselves.

The tool allows agents to create and monitor customized digital marketing campaigns from within Bright MLS’s Listing Management system the minute the listing is created.

“This integration is the first of its kind. By allowing agents the ease and timeliness of creating a listing and running ads for that listing in the same place, we're arming Bright MLS users with an instant, powerful tool to generate leads and grow their business,” said John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap.

Once an advertisement goes live, the listee is able to track the performance of all ads, through all platforms, via Homesnap.

This is the first time a digital marketing vendor has integrated with a MLS within their listing, Bright MLS said in a release.

“Bright MLS is completely focused on powering the individual success of our subscribers by providing them with the best tools, data and technology in the industry,” said Jon Coile, chairman of Bright MLS. “This tool will enable our users to dramatically maximize the impact of their listing almost instantaneously as they make their entry into Listing Management. We’re offering our users the visibility, convenience and efficiency to move their business forward."