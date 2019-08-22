LeaseLock, a provider of insurance technology for the multifamily housing industry, recently hired Ed Wolff as the company’s new chief revenue officer.

In his new role as CRO, Wolff will be responsible for overseeing the company’s next phase of growth as it strengthens category leadership with its Zero Deposit lease insurance product. Additionally, Wolff will help lead all enterprise sales, account management and marketing functions.

"The industry needs modernization to keep pace with evolving consumer preferences while also upgrading to superior financial instruments that better protect their properties, optimize operations and drive net operating income for their assets,” Wolff said. “LeaseLock is perfectly positioned to deliver against these requirements, and the time is now."

Wolf has 25 years of leadership experience in the fintech and real estate industries, most recently serving LeasingDeck as its president. Prior to this role, Wolff served Cortland Partners as its chief operating officer and Pinnacle as its chief administrative officer.

“We could not be more excited about Ed joining LeaseLock. He has tremendous vision and a proven track record of scaling risk products across multi-million units," said Reichen Kuhl, founder and CEO of LeaseLock. "His vast experience working both sides of the table uniquely positions him to accelerate our growth, as we totally eradicate deposits from the apartment industry. We are humbled and thrilled Ed shares our same vision and chose LeaseLock to see it through."

Looking to get hired? HousingWire wants to help. Our new service, HousingJobs, lists the latest gigs in the housing industry for loan officers, underwriters, processors, loan servicers, and tech and marketing pros.