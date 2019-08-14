Keller Offers, the iBuying arm of real estate giant Keller Williams, is partnering with Arizona-based iBuyer Offerpad, the company announced Wednesday, introducing “Keller Offers powered by Offerpad.”

Under what Keller described as a mutually beneficial agreement, KW agents will undergo certification to become an iBuyer agent, enabling them to submit a request for a cash offer to Offerpad via Keller Offers.

Offerpad then generates an offer using its proprietary software, relaying the final offer back to the agent, who presents it to the seller.

Keller Offers said the arrangement positions the KW agent as a consultant for the seller, enabling them to guide the seller through the process should they opt to move forward with the offer.

The partnership will be operational by the end of August in Phoenix and Dallas, with plans to expand in the other 10 markets in which Offerpad currently operates by the end of the year.

“We have partnered with Offerpad because it allows us really rapidly scale to other markets so that we can get the tool out to all the agents because their consumers want it, and the agents want it,” said Gayln Ziegler, director of Operations for Keller Offers.

Ziegler said the deal enables Keller to ensure that its agents are providing consumers with the most robust selling choices and valuable guidance on those options.

“Our entire entrance into this space is to ensure that consumers have a fiduciary,” Ziegler added. “There’s a lot of different products out there, and none of them ensure that, so we never want a consumer to pick between convenience of an instant offer and representation – they should get both.”