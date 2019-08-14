Mortgage applications rose a whopping 21.7% from last week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending August 9, 2019.

According to the MBA, on an unadjusted basis, the index climbed 21.7% from the previous week.

“The 2019 refinance wave continued, as homeowners last week responded to extraordinarily low mortgage rates. Fears of an escalating trade war, combined with economic and geopolitical concerns, once again pulled U.S. Treasury rates lower,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “The 30-year fixed mortgage rate decreased eight basis points to 3.93% – the lowest level since November 2016 – and has now dropped more than 80 basis points this year.”

“In just the last two weeks, rates have decreased 15 basis points and the refinance index has increased more than 50%, reaching its highest level since July 2016,” Kan said. “The government refinance index, driven by a 25% increase in VA refinance applications, is now at its highest level since May 2013.”

The Refinance Index moved forward 37% from the previous week to its highest level since July 2016. As of now, the refinance index sits 196% higher than the same time period in 2018.

The unadjusted Purchase Index grew 1% from a week ago but remained 12% higher than the same week a year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 2% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: