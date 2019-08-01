The closing experience is one of the last opportunities lenders have to make a positive impact on a borrower, but an easy, painless signing experience that allows consumers to choose how and when they want to close has been missing from the mortgage loan process.

After witnessing firsthand the growing need to deliver a seamless signing experience for businesses and their customers, a unique team of industry veterans created The Closing Exchange.

“Our experience across multiple industries and at various parts of the value chain led us to build a technology and services model to enable our clients to transform their closing experience in a practical and flexible way,” said The Closing Exchange CEO Alan Frelix.

The Closing Exchange built CXChoice, an integrated signing services platform, to finally fill the void in the industry for a modern closing solution and give users a dynamic platform that allows them to tailor their closing services to their customers’ needs.

CXChoice provides flexibility and multiple closing options, including mobile notary, eSignings, Remote Online Notarizations (RON) and hybrid closings. Frelix explained that the solution is a combination of technology and managed services, putting the power in clients’ hands.

“The software provides the user with the ability to define their experience, leveraging our professional vetting and compliance, client-specific signing agent training, and our eClosing facilitation services,” Frelix said.

CXChoice can be customized to a client’s workflow and transaction-specific requirements, so they can conveniently adjust to any type of closing option the customer might need.

Clients benefit from an effective deployment of their eClose strategy, with simple APIs that allow frictionless integration with transaction management platforms. With consumers constantly needing a uniquely tailored closing experience, businesses need to be able to quickly adapt without having to worry about investing in the technology or infrastructure to support each type of closing.

Through the power of CXChoice, every company can become e-enabled, allowing them to focus on offering the best closing experience possible for their customers.

THE EXECUTIVES

Alan Frelix, CEO

Alan Frelix has more than 25 years of experience in financial and business services and has spent the last 14 years in senior executive level roles in strategy and operations. Most recently, Frelix was the managing director, strategic development for Stewart Lender Services, a division of Stewart Information Services Corporation. Prior to Stewart, Frelix served as president of LandSafe Services LLC, a title and closing agency, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America, and senior vice president, title and closing executive for Bank of America, heading the Bank’s National Title Platform (a managed network of title and closing providers) where he provided title and closing strategy, vendor management, and performance oversight. He is also a founding member of the Signing Professionals Workgroup.

Marvin Bantugan, Chief Technology Officer

Marvin Bantugan has more than 25 years of experience in financial and business services as well as management consulting. Previously, Bantugan served as a principal for North Highland Consulting and worked on implementation and change projects for a top 5 bank along with numerous acquisitions, due diligence and integration projects. Bantugan also previously served as executive vice president with Countrywide Financial Corporation and senior manager with Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Landon Smith, EVP of Client Strategy and Business Development