Daniel Akiva, former senior vice president of consumer lending technology at loanDepot, has been named the chief technology officer at Cloudvirga, the company announced this week.

With over 20 years of experience in developing engineering teams, Akiva said he aims to expand Cloudvirga’s engineering team in Orange County, where the company is headquartered. Cloudvirga, a provider of point-of-sale mortgage technology, hired 50 new employees last summer and aims to hire 50 more new technical positions.

“Cloudvirga’s commitment to reimagining and then automating the mortgage process to streamline compliance, reduce cost and improve the overall customer experience makes it a truly unique player in the mortgage technology space,” Cloudvirga Executive Vice President of Technology James Vinci said. “We’re excited to have an innovator like Daniel on the leadership team to help us continue to revolutionize the way lenders do business.”

In addition to his former position at loanDepot, Avirka was previously a co-founder and CTO of HomDNA and held senior leadership positions at Rapid7 and Borland.

“Today’s loan officers need a time-saving solution that helps them structure more deals, at a lower cost, in less time,” said Akiva. “Cloudvirga offers a dynamic platform and intuitive user experience that sets a new standard for mortgage technology in the digital age. I’m excited to help loan officers reduce loan costs, shorten time to close and create a better experience for their customers.”