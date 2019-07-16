Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has promoted Chris Fleming to senior vice president, national sales.

Fleming has been with Waterstone Mortgage since 2009, when he was hired as a branch manager before becoming an area manager in 2013. After spending time in the Arizona region, Fleming was promoted to vice president, national sales and relocated to corporate headquarters in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

“Chris has demonstrated an exceptional work ethic throughout his years with the company,” said Waterstone Mortgage Chief Financial Officer Dennis Creegan. “His proven ability to support our sales professionals in their goals, as well as his extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry, make him an ideal fit for the position. As he continues to foster our nationwide growth, we look forward to seeing him succeed in his new role.”

With 20 years of background experience in the mortgage lending industry, Fleming will be responsible for day-to-day interactions with Waterstone Mortgage's branches and will oversee branch financials and business development.